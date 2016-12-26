Monday, Dec 26, 2016 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

Science

India set to test launch nuclear capable Agni 5 missile today

PTI
Published : Dec 26, 2016, 10:30 am IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2016, 11:06 am IST

The three stage, solid propellant missile is to be test-fired from a mobile launcher from the launch complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range.

India has at present in its armoury of Agni series, Agni-1 with 700 km range, Agni-2 with 2,000 km range, Agni-3 and Agni-4 with with 2,500 km to more than 3500 km range.
 India has at present in its armoury of Agni series, Agni-1 with 700 km range, Agni-2 with 2,000 km range, Agni-3 and Agni-4 with with 2,500 km to more than 3500 km range.

Balasore: India is set to test its indigenously developed intercontinental surface-to-surface nuclear capable ballistic missile 'Agni-5' from the Wheeler Island off Odisha coast on Monday.

Range co-ordination has reached its final stage for the fourth test of Agni-5 missile, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) sources said.

If everything goes according to plan, the missile may be test launched on Monday, they said.

The three stage, solid propellant missile is to be test-fired from a mobile launcher from the launch complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR), the sources said.

It will be fourth developmental and second canisterised trial of the long range missile. While the first test was conducted on April 19, 2012, the second test was carried out on September 15, 2013 and the third on January 31, 2015 from the same base.

The indigenously-developed surface-to-surface missile, Agni-5, is capable of striking a target more than 5,000 km. It is about 17-metre long, 2-metre wide and has launch weight of around 50 tonnes. The missile can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne.

Unlike other missiles of Agni series, the latest one 'Agni-5' is the most advanced having some new technologies incorporated with it in terms of navigation and guidance, warhead and engine.

Lot of new technologies developed indigenously were successfully tested in the first Agni-5 trial. The redundant navigation systems, very high accuracy Ring Laser Gyro based Inertial Navigation System (RINS) and the most modern and accurate Micro Navigation System (MINS) had ensured the Missile reach the target point within few metres of accuracy.

The high-speed on board computer and fault tolerant software along with robust and reliable bus guided the missile flawlessly, an official said.

India has at present in its armoury of Agni series, Agni-1 with 700 km range, Agni-2 with 2,000 km range, Agni-3 and Agni-4 with with 2,500 km to more than 3500 km range.

After some few more trials, Agni-5 will be inducted into the services, sources said.

Tags: agni missile, drdo, agni series
Location: India, Odisha

MOST POPULAR

1

Kuchipudi performers dance their way to world record

2

Watch: Shahid-Mira indulge in lovable banter in KWK episode teaser

3

Netizens convince pregnant Delhi girl against suicide

4

Science says quality of sex actually improves with age

5

Humans marrying sex robots to be legal by 2050: Experts

more

Editors' Picks

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

‘Jhund Ul Khalifa al Hind Fl Bilad’ or ‘Army of the Caliph in South India’ is the most dangerous of all ISIS-affiliated modules that NIA busted in 2016. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Hyderabad ISIS module most dangerous terror outfit: NIA

The move comes after Nokia sued Apple for patent infringement.

Apple strikes back in Nokia infringement issue

Pakistan military. (Photo: AFP/File)

US approves sale of infrared target sight systems to Pakistan

Indrani Mukherjee

It’s complicated: On love and meeting often

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Jacqueline, Kriti, Dharmendra, other stars get spotted in the city

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham