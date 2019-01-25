Friday, Jan 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:32 PM IST

Science

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Jan 25, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2019, 12:21 pm IST

Kalamsat v2 is the world’s lightest satellite made by Indian students, and weighs just 1.2Kgs.

The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.
 The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.

ISRO’s rocket launch on January 24 was mainly to put into orbit a 740-kg satellite named Microsat-R that will be used to take high-resolution photographs of the earth. This satellite will be used by the Indian Defence research team. The satellite was launched using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and was successfully placed into orbit. However, what also stole the show was another satellite that was also put into orbit. It is the first such satellite that was designed and built in India.

Onboard the PSLV was the world’s lightest satellite that was built by Indian students. This satellite weighs just 1.2Kgs and is named Kalamsat v2. The satellite cost the student team around Rs 12 Lakhs, but ISRO launched it into orbit for free.

The 1.2Kg Kalamsat v2 was prepared in 6 days, and was under development since the last 6 years. The 20+ team of students at Space Kidz India were headed by Srimathy Kesan.

kalamsat v2

About 13 minutes 26 seconds after the PSLV  lift-off, Microsat-R was successfully injected into intended orbit of 274 km. After injection, two solar arrays of the satellite were deployed automatically and ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network (ISTRAC) at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite.

Subsequently, the fourth stage (PS4) of the vehicle was moved to a higher circular orbit of 453 km after two restarts of the stage, to establish an orbital platform for carrying out experiments. Kalamsat-V2, a student payload, first to use PS4 as an orbital platform, was taken to its designated orbit about 1 hour and 40 minutes after lift-off.

This flight marked the first mission of PSLV-DL, a new variant of PSLV with two strap-on motors.

In the previous PSLV launch on November 29, PSLV-C43 had successfully launched India’s HysIS as well as 30 customer satellites from abroad.

In his post-launch address, Chairman Dr K Sivan said the PSLV-C44 mission was unique as it was for the first time ISRO used the last stage of the rocket as a platform to perform experiments in space.

“I hope the student community will make use of this opportunity being provided by ISRO. This new low cost technology will help students to conduct several inspiring experiments in space by attaching their instruments to the last stage of the rocket,” Dr Sivan said.

He congratulated Kalamsat-V2 team for their perfection in making satellites. “We must strive for science-oriented India. ISRO is open to all students across India. We want students to bring their satellites to us and we will launch them. Young scientists will shape the future of India,” Dr Sivan said. He also introduced the Kalamsat-V2 team.

Kalamsat v2 is a 10cm cube satellite weighing just 1,200 grams. This satellite launched from Satish Dhawan space centre, Sriharikota on 24th January 2019 at 23:39 hrs IST. Kalamsat v2 uses modified new kind of electronic systems and buses which makes use of commercially off-the-shelf components to make the space exploration easier and economical. The development team will be testing the performances of these newly modified systems like OBC, eps, communication, and structure.

kalamsat v2

Kalamsat will be the first-ever satellite to use this ps4 as the orbital platform and do research. It will reduce the cost of space exploration and launch very much and also reduce the development of space debris.

The Kalamsat v2 satellite was entirely built by team Space Kidz India.

Tags: isro, kalamsat, pslv, satellite launch

Latest From Science

The PSLV with two strap-on configuration has been identified for this mission and the configuration is designated as PSLV-DL.

Countdown to ISRO launch of PSLV-C44 today

Found underground in cracks in soil, sand and rock, groundwater is the largest useable source of freshwater on the planet and more than two billion people rely on it to drink or irrigate crops.

Scientists warn of climate 'time bomb'

The rocket will be carrying several science experiments for NASA. The small rocket crossed the frontier of space last year, which is internationally agreed to be 62 miles (100 kilometers) above Earth, known as the Karman Line.

Blue Origin to make 10th flight test of space tourist rocket

Although it is a total eclipse, the moon will never go completely dark but rather take on a coppery red glow. (Photo: Pixabay)

Bitter cold cancels some lunar eclipse festivities

MOST POPULAR

1

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

2

Baramulla declared first terrorist free district in J&K

3

Digital Transformation in 2019: Prepare or perish!

4

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

5

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham