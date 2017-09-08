The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 08, 2017 | Last Update : 10:38 AM IST

Science

SpaceX launches US Air Force space plane on secret mission

AFP
Published : Sep 8, 2017, 8:15 am IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2017, 8:15 am IST

SpaceX successfully launched a secret US military space plane on Sept 7 ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a secret US Air Force space plane takes off NASA's Kennedy Space Center (Photo:AFP)
 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a secret US Air Force space plane takes off NASA's Kennedy Space Center (Photo:AFP)

SpaceX successfully launched a secret US Air Force space plane on Thursday ahead of the arrival in Florida of Hurricane Irma.

Live images broadcast by the California aerospace company showed a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the unmanned X-37B drone lifting off at 10:00 am (1400 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The recoverable first stage of the launch vehicle then landed at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station less than 10 minutes later.

There were concerns SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, would be forced to postpone the launch as Hurricane Irma threatens to batter Florida.

But skies were clear Thursday and the company managed to complete the launch ahead of the expected weekend arrival of Irma, a powerful Category Five hurricane.

It was SpaceX's second mission for the Pentagon this year following a secret satellite launch in May and the private company's first launch of the X-37B.

Previous X-37B launches had been performed by the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

The X-37B, also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV), is one of two known craft of its type in the US Air Force's fleet and part of a classified program whose details are shrouded in secrecy.

A resuable shuttle, Thursday's launch is its fifth mission since its maiden flight in April 2010.

"The fifth OTV mission continues to advance the X-37B's performance and flexibility as a space technology demonstrator and host platform for experimental payloads," the Air Force said in a statement.

"This mission carries small satellite ride shares and will demonstrate greater opportunities for rapid space access and on-orbit testing of emerging space technologies."

On its last mission, the solar-powered X-37B stayed in orbit for 718 days before returning to land on May 7 -- longer than any of its previous flights.

Some 29 feet long (nine meters) and 15 feet (4.5 meters) wide, it resembles the space shuttle, the last of which flew in July 2011.

Tags: space, us military force, secret mission

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone 8 faces 'production glitch', could cause shipping delay: report

2

Researchers find evidence natural selection ‘weeding out' a range of diseases

3

All you need to know how mega-storms are named

4

Scientists say aspirin could help treat tooth decay

5

Yangon: PM visits Mughal ruler Bahadur Shah Zafar's grave, pays tribute

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

On the fifteenth day the realms of Heaven and Hell and the realm of the living are open and both Taoists and Buddhists perform rituals to transmute and absolve the sufferings of the deceased. Others give ritualistic offerings of food and light incensed sticks for the ghosts who come down (Photo: AP)

Spirits enter land of living at the Hungry Ghost Festival

Designer transforms Park Avenue Armory as he showcases his glamorous, sharp, and sexy Spring 2018 collection. (Photo: AP)

Stars shine down as Tom Ford starts off New York Fashion Week

Indra Jatra is known traditionally as Yanya Punhi which is Newari (the original settlers of the Kathmandu Valley) for “Kathmandu festival”. It’s also known as kumari Jatra. So in truth it’s about two to three celebrations all made into one. (Photo: AP)

Rain god worshipped in Nepal's Indra Yatra

Thousands throng to Mumbai's streets as the city's favourite Lord Ganesha is taken amidst long processions to be immersed. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

A grand farewell to Ganpati: Mumbai dances adieu to Bappa

Started in the 1920s by staging costume parties, it is one of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in the US (Photo:AP)

Caribbean Heritage celebrated in New York West Indian Day Parade

Notable as

Designers showcase Brazilian designs at Sao Paolo Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham