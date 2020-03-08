Sunday, Mar 08, 2020 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

Science

Astronauts can grow fresh food during space missions: Nasa

PTI
Published : Mar 8, 2020, 1:06 pm IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2020, 1:06 pm IST

Nasa says lettuce grown in space is as nutritious as ones on earth

Representational image (image- Twitter)
 Representational image (image- Twitter)

NewYork: Researchers have found that the salad crop, red romaine lettuce, grown on board the International Space Station (ISS), is as nutritious as counterparts grown on the earth an advance that may help astronauts grow safe, fresh food during space missions.

According to the study, published in the journal frontiers in plant science, the space-grown lettuce is free of disease causing microbes and safe to eat, and is at least as nutritious as the earth-grown plants.

The researchers, including Christina Khodadad from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in the US, said that the lettuce is nutritious despite being grown under lower gravity and more intense radiation than on the earth.

Traditionally, astronauts in space live on processed, pre-packaged space rations such as fruits, nuts, chocolate, shrimp cocktails, peanut butter, chicken, and beef to name a few, they said.

Khodadad and her team believe that growing crops on board may be especially useful on long-distance space missions such as the upcoming Artemis-III missions, scheduled to land humans on the lunar South pole by 2024, and NASA's first crewed mission to Mars, planned for the late 2020s.

The study noted that between 2014 and 2016, lettuce was grown on board the ISS from surface-sterilised seeds within Vegetable production systems, nicknamed “Veggie” growth chambers equipped with LED lighting and a watering system, specifically designed to grow crops in space.

The lettuce grown in the Veggie units is safe to eat, opening the door for experiments with other nutritious and tasty crops onboard the space station that may help astronauts journey further into space.

Gioia Massa, a project scientist at the Kennedy space center said that, future tests will study other types of leafy crops as well as small fruits like pepper and tomatoes, to help provide supplemental fresh produce for the astronaut diet.

Tags: nasa, astronauts, kennedy space center, international space station (iss), veggie in space

Latest From Science

Representational image (AFP)

Air pollution cuts short lifespan by 3.9 years in India

Stubble burning is the source of much of the pollution in Delhi and Punjab. (PTI)

From crop stubble to something useful, INST has the solution to pollution

A final decision on a name for virus is expected within days. (AFP)

No, you can't call it the Wuhan virus

File photo of U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, member of the crew to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives through a safety glass prior the launch of Soyuz MS-12 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. (AP)

Astronaut Christina Koch set to return after breaking women spaceflight record

MOST POPULAR

1

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

2

A cool tool for meme makers to play with, Unscreen removes background from videos, GIFs

3

How to keep your phone coronavirus free: Clean it in 10 easy steps

4

A vacation on the ISS for the first space tourists likely in 2021

5

The sexy, bendy, nostalgic Motorola Razr is coming to a store near you on March 16

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham