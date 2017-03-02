Made-in-India interceptor missile test-fired again

This was the second test-firing of the Advanced Air Defence missile in less than a month.

The Advanced Air Defence interceptor missile is fired from Abdul Kalam Island, off Odisha coast.

Bhubaneswar: India Wednesday successfully test-fired the indigenous supersonic interceptor missile from Abdul Kalam Island, off Odisha coast.

The missile, capable of destroying incoming enemy ballistic missiles at low altitude, met all mission objectives, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said in a statement.

This was the second test-firing of the Advanced Air Defence missile in less than a month.

“Today’s test launch was conducted in order to validate various parameters of the interceptor in flight mode,” a defence official said.

People familiar with the matter said the ADA hit a target — in this case a Prithvi missile launched from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur near here — and destroyed the ‘hostile’ ballistic missile.

“The mission was excellent and it was a direct hit,” a DRDO scientist said. The missile is 7.5 metres long.