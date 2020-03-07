Friday, Mar 06, 2020 | Last Update : 11:06 PM IST

Regional

13 persons killed in horrific highway accident in Tumakuru, Karnataka

THE ASIAN AGE | MB GIRISH
Published : Mar 6, 2020, 8:35 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2020, 9:06 pm IST

Maruti Brezza hits median, crashes into Tavera carrying pilgrims from Tamil Nadu

Police officers inspect the mangled remains of a car that was involved in an accident in Kunigal in Tumakuru district of Karnataka in the early hours of March 6, 2020. Thirteen people were killed in the accident involving two cars.
 Police officers inspect the mangled remains of a car that was involved in an accident in Kunigal in Tumakuru district of Karnataka in the early hours of March 6, 2020. Thirteen people were killed in the accident involving two cars.

Tumakuru (Karnataka): In a horrific accident involving two cars, 13 people, including a six-month baby, were killed at Balada Kere Gate in Kunigal taluk of karnataka at around noon today.

The accident left at least two others critically injured. They are being treated in a hospital in Bengaluru.

Ten of those killed in the accident were from Tamil Nadu who were returning from a pilgrimage to Dharmasthala; three were residents of Bengaluru.

The car, a Maruti Brezza, with three persons from Bengaluru crashed into the median on the highway, flipped over and collided with another car, a Chevrolet Tavera, carrying the pilgrims returning from Dharmasthala.

The car in which youths from Bengaluru were heading towards Kunigal were said to be in an inebriated condition.

According to the police, the pilgrims were from Seekanapalli village in Tamil Nadu were returning from Dharmasthala, a popular Hindu pilgrim centre in Dakshina Kannada via Kunigal in Tumakuru district.

 Poice kdeintified those killed as Manjunath (35), Tanuja (25), Gowramma (60), Ratnamma (52), Sundar Raj (48), Rajendra (28), Sarala (32), Prashanya (14), Malashree (4) and a six-month baby whose name was not known.

The three men from Bengaluru were identified as Lakshmikanth (24), a resident of Hunasemaradapalya, Sandeep (36), a resident of Gerupalya, and Madhu (28), a resident of Ramohalli.

Four travelers in the Brezza car from Bengaluru--Swetha, Harpeetha, Gangothri and Prakash-- were injured and were treated at a hospital.

The Kunigal police have registered a case. 

Tags: tumakuru accident, maruti brezza, chevrolet tavera, highway accident, dharmasthala pilgrimage
Location: India, Karnataka, Tumakuru

Latest From Regional

The Indian Navy's decommissioned Tupolev Tu 142M aircraft. (Wikimedia Commons)

Indian Navy's hoary Tupolev aircraft to become tourist attraction at Karwar

The bandh organisers want jobs in private sector reserved for Kannada people.

Kannada organizations: BJP joined hands with Marwadis

Organisation President Kuldeep Ambedkar says, 'We try to help the students who are financially struggling. 2,000 students filed an application seeking help. But due to financial constraints, we are able to provide food to 600 only.' (Photo: ANI)

Part-time jobs, social organisations help students from drought-hit regions

MOST POPULAR

1

How to keep your phone coronavirus free: Clean it in 10 easy steps

2

A vacation on the ISS for the first space tourists likely in 2021

3

The sexy, bendy, nostalgic Motorola Razr is coming to a store near you on March 16

4

Get a pay hike by upskilling in AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing or cybersecurity

5

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham