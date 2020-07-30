Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 | Last Update : 09:26 PM IST

127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,568,001

35,867

Recovered

1,007,488

18,706

Deaths

34,597

369

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2341141728833741 Delhi1333101186333907 Andhra Pradesh120390554061213 Karnataka112504429012147 Uttar Pradesh77334458071530 West Bengal62964420221449 Telangana5890643751492 Gujarat57982425142368 Bihar4591930504273 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
  Opinion   Oped  29 Jul 2020  Mutilation of J&K: A year of unwinning Kashmir
Opinion, Oped

Mutilation of J&K: A year of unwinning Kashmir

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jul 29, 2020, 8:32 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2020, 9:10 pm IST

One year since the abrogation of Article 370 and sundering of the state, Kashmir remains deep in mourning

Critics say that on August 5 last year, the government ventured on the path of disowning and un-winning Kashmir. PTI Photo
 Critics say that on August 5 last year, the government ventured on the path of disowning and un-winning Kashmir. PTI Photo

Srinagar: Nearly a year since the dismembering and disempowering of Jammu & Kashmir, the mainstream political parties have been reduced to a state of limbo.

Though most of the leaders who were taken into preventive custody around August 5, 2019 and subsequently detained formally under the Public Safety Act (PSA) have now been freed, many of them are under duress not to speak up.

On the whole, political activities by mainstream parties--excluding the BJP--have come to a complete halt.

Only a couple of key faces of J&K politics are active on Twitter but even there they behave like ‘obedient children’, as described by a critic.

The leaders themselves blame the central government and its local facilitators for their waning influence and the disarray in their parties. They say the government has through its harsh steps left no political space for them.

They insist that the imposition of a vacuum in J&K politics is a calculated stratagem of the BJP.

“By pulverising the democratic space and criminalising dissent, they are brazenly taking pride in destroying every institution of democracy to further their fascist agenda,” said a senior leader of the PDP.

That coming from a former coalition partner of the saffron party in the J&K government may be pooh-poohed by many as tongue-in-cheek, but there is no denying the fact that arbitrary incarceration of leaders of every hue after the abrogation of Article 370 and splitting the state up into two Union Territories definitely contributed to a stifling of J&K’s political parties.

Yet amidst all this, a deliberate attempt is being made to carve out some political space for select people and parties that are willing to toe the line of the dispensation at the Centre.

Some local political observers say this policy of ‘containment’ to keep political parties other than the BJP and its myrmidon away from the people does not augur well for India’s interests in Jamu & Kashmir, notwithstanding the Narendra Modi government’s claims to the contrary.      

Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar lamented, “Delhi has decimated decades of our investment in peace and democracy. At the cost of mere political gains for one party, all norms of democratic society have been infringed upon.”

Critics say that on August 5 last year, the government ventured on the path of disowning and un-winning Kashmir.

“By seeing Kashmir through a religious and civilisational prism they want to win Hindus voters in the rest of the country by disowning and fighting people of J&K,” one of them alleged.

Srinagar resident Abdul Majeed Shah bemoaned, “The die has been cast, the script is clear. Delhi wants to infuse a sense of fear in and defeat every Kashmiri.”

Naeem Akhtar admitted that the mainstream is in total disarray and shock, and Kashmir is still in mourning. “For many of us it’s a long fight for survival and dignity in a newly demonetised democracy,” he said.

Tags: article 370 abrogation, jammu and kashmir issue

Latest From Opinion

The Reserve bank of India (PTI)

AA Edit | Fast-track infra growth

Omar Abdullah (PTI file)

AA Edit | No, Mr Abdullah, not all in Opp. betrayed J&K

US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping (AFP)

Sunanda K | As US, China spar; India needs to fend for itself

Representational image (AFP)

Claude Arpi | How Xi Jinping failed to learn the basics from Tzu’s Art of War

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham