Supreme Court rejects petition to ban Jauhar scene from Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Padmaavat'.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition, which sought deletion of a scene from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat'.

The plea, filed by Swami Agnivesh, stated the last scene of the controversial film as promotion of 'Sati' tradition.

The film, which was released on January 25, has run into trouble time and again, as members of several Rajput factions have accused director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali of distorting history.

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, the film is based on the 16th century Sufi poet Mohammad Jayasi's poem ‘Padmavat’.