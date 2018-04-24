The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 24, 2018 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Saroj Khan is infuriated over Bollywood being targeted as ground for casting couch

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published : Apr 24, 2018, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Apr 24, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

Since last year, Hollywood, Bollywood and the regional cinema has exposed casting couch in the industry.

Saroj Khan at an event.
 Saroj Khan at an event.

Since last year, Hollywood, Bollywood and the regional cinema has come out and exposed casting couch in the industry.

Starting with Harvey Weinstein, to Kevin Spacey, to unnamed Bollywood connections and recently, the Sri Reddy incident, everybody has spoken up on the issue and many actions have been taken towards it too.

At a recently held event, when Saroj Khan was asked about the same, she went on to defend her industry saying, “This has been happening since ages ago. Everybody tries to shame a woman, including the government. Then why are you behind the film industry? At least they provide us with bread and butter rather than leaving us in a state of despair after raping us.”

She went on to add that a girl has a choice in the industry. “It depends on the girl what she wants to do. If you don’t want to get trapped in the man’s desires, you won’t do it. If you have the art, then why will you sell yourself? Don’t say anything to the film industry. It is family to us.”

 

Tags: saroj khan, casting couch

MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi king Salman to launch 'entertainment city' near Riyadh

2

IPL 2018 special: 7 places to munch at during cricket season!

3

Good news! Neil Nitin Mukesh to turn father, his family will become three

4

World Book Day: Here's why reading is important, say authors

5

World Book Day: 10 famous quotes on books

more

Editors' Picks

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

more

ALSO FROMLife

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham