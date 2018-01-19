The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 19, 2018 | Last Update : 08:00 PM IST

Newsmakers

Akshay postpones Padman to Feb 9, clashes with Aiyaary as Padmaavat goes solo

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 19, 2018, 5:37 pm IST
Updated : Jan 19, 2018, 7:23 pm IST

‘Padmaavat’ fans can finally heave a sigh of relief since the movie is hitting the movie screens in a week.

A still from 'Padmaavat', 'Padman' and 'Aiyaary'.
 A still from 'Padmaavat', 'Padman' and 'Aiyaary'.

Mumbai: ‘Padmaavat’ fans can finally heave a sigh of relief since the movie is hitting the movie screens in a week.

The movie, which was supposed to release with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Padman’, seems to have brighter days, as the latest reports suggest the movie will have a solo release.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Viacom 18 met Team ‘PadMan’ in Worli, when Sanjay requested Akshay to avoid the clash, and reportedly the actor agreed to it.

At the recently held press conference, Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirmed the same saying, “‘Padmaavat’ has been made after facing a lot of difficulties, so we decided on release date of 25 Jan but it was with Akshay Kumar for release of his film 'PadMan'. We requested him to move release date of his film ahead and he agreed. We will be grateful to him for a lifetime.”

Akshay Kumar added, “It is essential for them to release the film ‘Padmaavat’ as quickly as possible, so I agreed to move the release date of my film 'PadMan' ahead, which will now be released on Feb 9.”

But look at the luck. Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra, which shifted its date to avoid a clash with both the big-budget films, will again be competing with R. Balki’s ‘Padman’. The screens will be divided between not only ‘Padman’ and ‘Aiyaary’, but also the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ jodi – Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, who are coming together for ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.

Tags: padman movie, padmaavat, aiyaary
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Twinkle at Oxford: Hope ‘Padman’ is a movement where biology doesn’t embarass women

2

Samsung patent reveals an all-screen display with 100 per cent screen-to-body ratio

3

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni reveals what happened before his retention by Chennai Super Kings

4

Sunny Leone to get her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi

5

Europe and China jointly test storm satellite technology

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham