Shashi Tharoor makes 'farrago' the most searched word

His tweet had everyone reaching for a dictionary as the graph for the word on Google saw a sharp rise.

Mumbai: 'The nation wants to know' franchise made a come back to news television last week, with a 'still' added to the punchline -- 'the nation still wants to know'.

But that was not the word in news.

Newsman Arnab Goswami's newly-launched Republic TV recently aired a series of audio tapes to imply Union minister Shashi Tharoor's 'misconduct' in connection with the mysterious death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014. He claimed evidence was tampered with after the death and that there might have been an attempt to conceal facts.

But Tharoor, who took the Raj to task in Britain, was not to be intimidated. He struck back in true Tharoor style -- with words. But this time, he outdid himself. He used a word most were not familiar with, and sent a nation scurrying to find a dictionary.

Here is what he tweeted, refuting Goswami's allegations.

Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations&outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalst — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 8, 2017

Twitterati went berserk as a large number of internet users tried to find out what an ‘exasperating farrago’ meant.

It was just for the day that collective IQ of India increased reading Shashi Tharoor's Tweet and then Justin Beiber arrived in India. — Cryptic Mind (@Vishj05) May 10, 2017

New update in phone system language:

English(America)

English(Australia)

English(UK)

English(Shashi Tharoor) — That Sarcastic❥GirL (@zara_dur_se_bol) May 9, 2017

My knowledge of English language is as farragodar as Shashi Tharoor — Ankit Jain (@indiantweeter) May 10, 2017

Some users were positively hilarious.

Interviewer : Define Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright ....

Me: pic.twitter.com/EdFAmTdTev — Juhi (@juhierly) May 9, 2017

And then there were those who tried to use ‘farrago’ in different situations to make sense of it.

Q. What do you call a chocolate you can't understand the taste of?



A. Farrago Rocher. — Pranav (@pranavsapra) May 9, 2017

Veg biryani is an exasperating farrago of distortions misinterpretations and outright lies. — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) May 9, 2017

Exasperatin farrago of distrtion misrepresentations&outryt lies punjiritanji konjiko muntirimuthtoli chindiko

Vanjanivarna chundari vave — Angoor 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) May 9, 2017

The graph for ‘farrago’ on Google search shows how exactly Shashi Tharoor stirred up a storm.

Farrago on Google search after the Tharoor tweet. pic.twitter.com/2NUMcfjjZ4 — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) May 8, 2017

The MP known for eloquent speeches earlier also reacted saying he was happy to contribute a word to the national conversation.

Glad to have contributed "farrago" to the national conversation. As long as RepublicTV continues, we will need it.https://t.co/0Tcl0PXmpq — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 9, 2017

Farrago means a ‘confused mixture’ and originated from a Latin term for cattle feed, which became a part of the English language in the mid 17th century.