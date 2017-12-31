The Asian Age | News

Sophia, Saudi Arabia’s first robot citizen, wows IIT-B

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 31, 2017, 1:00 am IST
Updated : Dec 31, 2017, 4:49 am IST

Sophia interacts with IIT-B students. (Photo: Shripad Naik)
Mumbai: Making her first appearance in India, ‘Sophia’, the first robot citizen of Saudi Arabia, graced the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay’s (IIT-B) annual Techfest with her presence on Saturday. The saree-clad android, who greeted students with a namaste, is a social-human robot i.e. she can recognise people, make around 50 facial expressions, talk, respond to queries and make eye contact — unlike the rest of her ilk.

The interaction was in keeping with the theme of the festival: Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).  When asked by an onlooker to list the languages she speaks, Sophia replied with a frown, “I am just two years old, so till now I only know English and Chinese; but in some years I will be able to speak all languages.”

Thank you for the compliment though.” Talking about how she feels to be in India,and especially at IIT-B, she said, “I have heard so many things about the traditions and the culture of the country that I am really happy to be here. India is like a technological superpower and has made huge investments in space and technology.”

On IIT-B, she continued, “It’s good to be around 3,015 people and I am looking forward to have a conversation with the students of IIT-B.”

Shedding light on AI to the students, Sophia went on to state that intelligence displayed by machines is the future of technology and it will let humans and robots co-exit with mutual understanding.

The largely successful interaction was marred by one hiccup: the humanoid robot malfunctioned for 10 minutes because of a weak Internet connection on the part of the institute. IIT-B managers blamed the Internet issue on the lack of a proper connection. However, after troubleshooting, Sophia sprang to life once again.

Sophia was created by Hanson Robotics Limited, a Hong Kong-based company, in 2015 and has been granted citizenship by the West Asian country, which makes her the first robot in the world to hold a citizenship. What sets apart Sophia from other humanoid robots is her ability to recognise people’s faces, eyes and voices — a feat enabled by cameras and software.

