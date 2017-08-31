The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 31, 2017 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Over 30 feared trapped after 3-storey building collapses in Mumbai, 3 rescued

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 31, 2017, 9:52 am IST
Updated : Aug 31, 2017, 9:58 am IST

An National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been moved to the building collapse site in Bhindi Bazar.

DCP Zone 1 Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed that three people have been rescued from debris and that the rescue teams are looking for other survivors. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 DCP Zone 1 Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed that three people have been rescued from debris and that the rescue teams are looking for other survivors. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: Over 30 people feared trapped after a three-storey building on Thursday collapsed near JJ Junction in Pakmodia street of Bhindi Bazar, Mumbai.

So far, three people have been pulled out of the debris. The number of trapped people is not yet confirmed, reported ANI

DCP Zone 1 Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed that three people have been rescued from debris and that the rescue teams are looking for other survivors.

An National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been moved to the building collapse site in Bhindi Bazar and rescue operations are underway.

More details awaited.

Tags: bhindi bazar, three-storey building collapse, people trapped, building collapse
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

India, Canada to jointly issue postal stamps with Diwali as theme

2

Here's why putting glitter on your tongue is a bad idea

3

Gaza man forced into hiding due to 'tree man disease' finally gets treatment

4

Alzheimer's may be blocked at earliest stages, say scientists

5

Conspiracy theorist claims Earth will end next month

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by the West Indian community. It is the one of the largest street festivals of its kind and in 2006, the UK public voted it onto the list of icons of England (Photo: AP)

Notting Hill celebrates decades old festival of unity

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham