Over 30 feared trapped after 3-storey building collapses in Mumbai, 3 rescued

DCP Zone 1 Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed that three people have been rescued from debris and that the rescue teams are looking for other survivors. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: Over 30 people feared trapped after a three-storey building on Thursday collapsed near JJ Junction in Pakmodia street of Bhindi Bazar, Mumbai.

So far, three people have been pulled out of the debris. The number of trapped people is not yet confirmed, reported ANI.

An National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been moved to the building collapse site in Bhindi Bazar and rescue operations are underway.

More details awaited.