2 days after Mumbai deluge, body of doctor washes ashore at Worli

The doctor was carrying an umbrella with him, which was later found near an open manhole.

A gastroenterologist by profession, Dr Amarapurkar was missing On Tuesday, after he abandoned his car and decided to walk near his home in Elphinstone Road railway station. (Photo: Brihan Mumbai Police | Facebook)

Mumbai: Dr Deepak Amrapurkar, who was suspected to have fallen into an open manhole during the Mumbai deluge on Tuesday, was found dead as his body washed ashore at Worli on Thursday, reported ANI.

The police had registered a missing person’s complaint, and the fire brigade had launched a search operation to trace Dr Amrapurkar.

Five people died in separate incidents across Mumbai after rains lashed the city and the neighbouring areas.