Watch: Mumbai man attempts suicide on railway track, co-passengers rescue him

The man was rescued by the Railway Protection Force worker and passengers waiting at the platform. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Mumbai: A 54-year-old man attempted to commit suicide at Mumbai's Kurla Railway station at around 1:30 pm on Monday.

The man, upset over family issues, lay himself down on the railway track. Within seconds, the Railway Protection Force worker and passengers waiting at the platform rushed towards him and rescued him.

The dramatic footage has been recorded on CCTV.

#WATCH: A man was saved by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel & other passengers after he attempted to commit suicide at #Mumbai's Kurla railway station. (30.07.2018) (Source: CCTV)

The man, identified as Narendra Damaji Kotekar, told the security officer that he wanted to end his life as he was fed up with family issues.

After counseling, the family of the man was called up and he was sent back with them.