The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 31, 2018 | Last Update : 02:51 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Maratha quota demand: Another man commits suicide in Maharashtra's Nanded

PTI
Published : Jul 31, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
Updated : Jul 31, 2018, 12:58 pm IST

Five people have so far died during the agitation by Marathas for job quota over the last one week.

Kacharu Kalyane hanged himself at his home in Dhabad village of Nanded, when his family members were out for some work. (Representational image)
 Kacharu Kalyane hanged himself at his home in Dhabad village of Nanded, when his family members were out for some work. (Representational image)

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nanded district over the Maratha quota demand, police said on Tuesday.

Kacharu Kalyane hanged himself from the ceiling at his home in Dhabad village of Nanded, located around 570 km from Mumbai, when his family members were out for some work on July 29, an investigating officer in the case said. 

A suicide note was found near the body in which Kalyane purportedly mentioned that he was ending his life over the Maratha community's demand for reservation, he said. 

The police were verifying the authenticity of the suicide note, the official said. 

The body was handed over to the family and the last rites were performed the same day, he added. 

With this incident, five people have so far died during the agitation by Marathas for job quota over the last one week. A 35-year-old man had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Aurangabad on July 29 over the Maratha quota demand, police said. 

Read: Man commits suicide by jumping in front of train over Maratha quota demand

Prior to this, two men had committed suicide over demand for the quota last week, while another died during violence by the agitators. 

Also read: Maratha outfits call for state bandh in Maharashtra after protestor kills self

The politically influential Maratha community, constituting around 30 per cent of the state's population, has been agitating to press its demand for reservation in jobs and education. The community had earlier taken out silent marches across the state to highlight their demands, prominently for reservation. 

However, their latest round of agitation has taken a violent turn. Protesters had resorted to violence and arson at separate places in Maharashtra on Monday. Four police officials were injured in stone pelting, while nearly 70 vehicles, including state and civic-run buses and those of police, were damaged or torched during the violence in Chakan near Pune, a police officer had said. 

Amid the continuing agitation, the Opposition Congress and the NCP on Monday approached Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao, urging him to direct the Devendra Fadnavis government to announce a decision on the reservation issue immediately. Maratha outfits said a mega rally will be held in Mumbai on August 9 in support of their quota demand. 

Tags: maratha quota demand, maratha protest, man commits suicide
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

2

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

3

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

4

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

5

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL leaks: A short roundup of all we know

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham