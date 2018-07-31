Maratha outfit to carry out 'Jail Bharo Andolan' from tomorrow

The Mumbai police claimed to have ample security arrangements for 'Jail Bharo Andolan' in Mumbai to maintain law and order.

The protest will take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Maratha outfit Maratha Kranti Morcha, who have been demanding reservations in government jobs and education for the community, has announced another phase of their agitation on August 1.

According to a press note issued by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, the community is organising a "Jail Bharo Andolan" for their major demands. The protest will take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The communities' major demands are--- decision on the Maratha quota at the earliest , all cases against Maratha protesters be taken back , action against the officers responsible for firing and lathi charge during July 25 protest, resignation or sacking of ministers MLAs who gave irresponsible statements against Maratha community.

Besides reservation, the outfit has also been demanding loan waiver, justice in Kopardi rape and unemployment for their community. Meanwhile, they are also demanding a compensation for the injured and the family members of those who died during protests.

Maratha Kranti Morcha leader Amol Jadhavarao claimed that government has shown tokenism about their demands and has announced acceptance of some of their demands after the All-Party Meet, but there is still no official written order issued in this regard.

The police has also been asked to be on alert in other parts of Maharashtra as well in wake of "Jail Bharo Andolan" called by the Maratha Kranti Morcha.

On July 27, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had invited party leaders of both the Houses for a meeting in Vidhan Sabha to discuss the ongoing Maratha stir. He had earlier chaired a meeting with BJP ministers and party legislators from the Maratha community to discuss the issue.

A day before, a Maratha Kranti Morcha riot victim, who was injured in a clash between protestors and police in Navi Mumbai, succumbed to his injuries. So far, two protestors have taken their lives demanding reservations for Marathas while one, who also attempted suicide, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.