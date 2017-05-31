The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 | Last Update : 05:59 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai: ED raids on Baba Siddique, others in PMLA case

PTI
Published : May 31, 2017, 2:33 pm IST
Updated : May 31, 2017, 4:40 pm IST

Officials said the raids are being conducted on at least half a dozen locations in the Maharashtra capital, including that of a builder.

Congress leader Baba Siddique. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Baba Siddique. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Congress leader Baba Siddique and few others in connection with a money laundering probe case.

Officials said the raids are being conducted on at least half a dozen locations in the Maharashtra capital, including that of a builder.

The Enforcement Directorate, they said, has registered a criminal case against Siddique and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a local police FIR in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of a slum area in suburban Bandra.

The agency also suspects usage of shell companies in committing the alleged irregularities and hence the raids are being conducted to gather more evidence, they said.

Siddique has been a Congress MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly and also served as a Municipal Corporator.

Tags: prevention of money laundering act, baba siddique, enforcement directorate, first information report
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Massive alligator chilling in backyard pool shocks family

2

Belgium PM suffers hearing loss after Princess Astrid fires close to his ear

3

Faceless fish found in Australia among new sea creatures

4

Why do smartphones have complicated names?

5

Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay and others join Grande for Manchester victims benefit concert

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Vivid Sydney Festival of light, music and ideas is celebrated annually by Australians and artists around the world. (Photo: Instagram/AFP/AP)

Australians celebrate light, music and ideas at Vivid Sydney Festival

Rotterdam-based artist Stephan Brusche re-creates popular characters into art on bananas with fruit doodles. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Artist recreates amazing popular fictional characters on bananas

Three-year-old Scout Penelope dresses up as popular women to help her grandmother in her fight with cancer in the past year. (Photo: Instagram/ScoutPenelope)

Girl dresses up as famous people to help grandma fight cancer

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham