The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 30, 2017 | Last Update : 01:45 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

No bullet train in Mumbai until local railways is improved: Raj Thackeray

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 30, 2017, 12:47 pm IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2017, 12:48 pm IST

Thackeray said the Railways has blamed rains for the stampede but it was not the first time it rained in the city.

The MNS Chief said that he would lead a morcha on October 5 to Western Railway headquarters at Churchgate and question them about their infrastructure. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The MNS Chief said that he would lead a morcha on October 5 to Western Railway headquarters at Churchgate and question them about their infrastructure. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Reacting to the stampede on foot overbridge at Elphinstone Road railway station, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said they would not allow a single brick to be placed for bullet train in Mumbai until the infrastructure of local railways is made better.

Thackeray said, "Until present infra of local railways is made better, not a single brick will be allowed to be placed for bullet train in Mumbai." 

Hitting out at the Railways for the loss of innocent lives at the stampede at Elphinstone Road railway station Thackeray said, "Why do we need terrorists or enemies like Pakistan? It seems our own Railway is enough to kill people.

Read: Mumbai: 22 killed in Elphinstone station overbridge stampede; 5 lac for kin of dead

Taking a strong stand on removal of hawkers from bridges of railway stations, Thackeray said, "Will give a deadline to throw out illegal hawkers from station bridges, if it is not complied with then we'll act on our own." 

The MNS Chief said that he would lead a morcha on October 5 to Western Railway headquarters at Churchgate and question them about their infrastructure.

He added, "List of issues related to Mumbai local will be given to Railway on October 5 with a deadline. If things don't get better, will see to it." 

Thackeray said the Railways has blamed rains for the stampede but it was not the first time it rained in the city.

He said, "It is not the first time that it rained in Mumbai. They (Railway) say it happened due to rains?"

Tags: maharashtra navnirman sena, raj thackeray, elphinstone road stampede, bullet train
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Sitar George Harrison used for Beatles hit 'Norwegian Wood' sold for $62,500 in US auction

2

Here are a few facts on Dussehra you probably did not know

3

Mi Band - HRX Edition review: Smart fitness, now even more affordable

4

Is Judwaa 2 all set to become Varun Dhawan's biggest hit yet?

5

This Mars lander will allow humans to explore the Red Planet

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham