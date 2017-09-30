No bullet train in Mumbai until local railways is improved: Raj Thackeray

Thackeray said the Railways has blamed rains for the stampede but it was not the first time it rained in the city.

The MNS Chief said that he would lead a morcha on October 5 to Western Railway headquarters at Churchgate and question them about their infrastructure. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Reacting to the stampede on foot overbridge at Elphinstone Road railway station, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said they would not allow a single brick to be placed for bullet train in Mumbai until the infrastructure of local railways is made better.

Thackeray said, "Until present infra of local railways is made better, not a single brick will be allowed to be placed for bullet train in Mumbai."

Hitting out at the Railways for the loss of innocent lives at the stampede at Elphinstone Road railway station Thackeray said, "Why do we need terrorists or enemies like Pakistan? It seems our own Railway is enough to kill people.

Read: Mumbai: 22 killed in Elphinstone station overbridge stampede; 5 lac for kin of dead

Taking a strong stand on removal of hawkers from bridges of railway stations, Thackeray said, "Will give a deadline to throw out illegal hawkers from station bridges, if it is not complied with then we'll act on our own."

The MNS Chief said that he would lead a morcha on October 5 to Western Railway headquarters at Churchgate and question them about their infrastructure.

He added, "List of issues related to Mumbai local will be given to Railway on October 5 with a deadline. If things don't get better, will see to it."

Thackeray said the Railways has blamed rains for the stampede but it was not the first time it rained in the city.

He said, "It is not the first time that it rained in Mumbai. They (Railway) say it happened due to rains?"