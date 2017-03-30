Temperatures across Maha shoot up, highest at 46.5 degree

The lowest temperature, however, was recorded at Ahmadnagar — 19 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai: The relatively normal temperature across Maharashtra saw a sudden rise on Wednesday.

All the affected regions — Vidarbha, Marathwada, middle Maharashtra and some part of Konkan — saw temperatures that crossed 40 degrees Celsius, with Bhira taluka in Raigad recording a scorching 46.5 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature, however, was recorded at Ahmadnagar — 19 degrees Celsius.

A.K. Srivastava, senior scientist, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, said, “An anti-cyclone has been created above Gujarat and Rajasthan, which is spreading heat waves across some part of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The affected parts in Maharashtra are western Vidarbha, which includes Nagpur, Akola and Amaravati districts; Marathwada; middle Maharashtra and some parts of Konkan."

He further added, "These heat waves, in turn, are causing a sudden rise in temperature across the state. Barring Vidarbha there has been no heat waves in the state, but temperature has gone up as compared to the average temperature in the season.”

According to Skymate, a private company providing weather services, the highest temperature was recorded in Bhira. However, Mr Srivastava said, “We are seeking the reports of temperature in Bhira and past records over there. Then we will be able to tell you whether this is the highest recorded temperature. We are going to send team of scientists to study the unusual situation if there is any.”

He also added, “There is nothing unusual about heat waves. The temperature keeps varying from day to day and in each season. The temperature will fall to average level within 2-3 days. Mumbai’s average temperature in summer is 32-33 degrees Celsius and now it is around 36-37 degrees Celsius. It will, however, fall. Pune’s average temperature is 36-37 degrees Celsius but now it has crossed 40 degrees Celsius.”