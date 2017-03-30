The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 | Last Update : 09:03 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Bombay HC Chief Justice questions journalist over jeans, T-shirt

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 30, 2017, 7:27 am IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2017, 8:24 am IST

The judge then turned to the counsel for Mumbai civic body's S.S. Pakale and asked him if there was any dress code for journalists.

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)
 Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Chief Justice of Bombay high court on Wednesday rapped journalists for not maintaining the “decorum of the court”, after a journalist was spotted wearing a T-shirt and jeans. Referring to the journalist clad in question, Chief Justice Dr Manjula Chellur asked whether it is a part of ‘Bombay culture’ to wear such clothes while covering court proceedings.

The judge then turned to the counsel for Mumbai civic body's S.S. Pakale and asked him if there was any dress code for journalists. After Mr Pakale responded in the negative, Justice Chellur wanted to know if wearing such attire to court was appreciated. The lawyer again responded with a “No”. The court, however, did not pass any direction or guidelines on dress journalists should wear while covering court proceedings.

As per court rules, a common man visiting the court is expected to be dressed properly as per existing social norms and not wear any obscene clothes. The top judge also chided the journalists for their coverage of the recent resident doctor’s agitation wherein media organisations had cited oral observations that were made in court rather than just reporting the final court order.

The division bench of Dr Chellur and Justice G.S. Kulkarni was hearing the case of doctors’ protest wherein the counsel pointed out that media reports had ascribed a quote to Dr Chellur wherein she had compared doctors to factory workers. Dr Chellur berated the journalists present for misreporting the doctor’s agitation and not maintaining any uniformity in their reporting of the issue.

“The oral observations  did not require to be reported. Journalists are expected to be judicious while reporting rather than sensationalising the news,” said a lawyer present in the court.

Tags: bombay high court, rapped journalists
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

LS speaker presents footballs to MPs to promote FIFA U-17 World Cup

2

Muslim woman divorced for not aborting child urges PM to ban triple talaq

3

Man found dead in 7-metre python's stomach in Indonesia

4

Jadeja, Pujara shine in India's emphatic win over Australia

5

GST bills in Parliament: 10 key facts you should know

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham