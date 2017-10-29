Tie-up with Shiv Sena in 2019 on our terms, says CM Fadnavis

Of Maharashtra’s 288 Assembly seats, the BJP is the largest party with 122 seats, followed by Sena’s 63 seats.

Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut praised Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and asserted that the “Modi wave” had waned, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis articulated the BJP’s growing discomfort with its coalition partner and said that alliance for 2019 polls was not a done deal.

Asserting that the BJP, which will be completing three years in office, is a bigger party in Maharashtra now, Mr Fadnavis said the Sena, which did not support the government when it was dealing with the agrarian crisis and the anganwadi workers’ strike, “conveniently acts as both, the ruling and Opposition party”.

Expressing displeasure at the Shiv Sena, which has been speaking out against the BJP and his government, Mr Fadnavis said on Saturday said the BJP would consider allying with the outfit in 2019 only if it accepts its terms.

“In Maharashtra, we have a mandate to work together. However, the Sena, despite being a ruling party acts as an Opposition party. One cannot have the best of both worlds. People dislike this. Opposing the government on each and every issue is not good. (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb never did that. He appreciated good work done by the government back then,” Mr Fadnavis said and added that his party was open to friendship, but on the BJP’s terms.

“We do not know what will happen in 2019. The Sena will have to decide about the alliance. But one thing is for sure: BJP’s strength has increased and this will be considered during the alliance-forming exercise,” Mr Fadnavis said.

