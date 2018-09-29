The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018 | Last Update : 05:09 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Commuters pay tribute on 1st anniversary of Elphinstone stampede

PTI
Published : Sep 29, 2018, 4:43 pm IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2018, 4:52 pm IST

The station, when the stampede happened on a narrow railway foot overbridge on September 29 last year, was called Elphinstone Road station.

A rumour about the overbridge 'collapsing' sparked panic among morning peak-hour commuters on a rainy day, leading to people rushing towards its staircase with several of them slipping on the wet steps and falling over one another. (Photo: PTI | File)
 A rumour about the overbridge 'collapsing' sparked panic among morning peak-hour commuters on a rainy day, leading to people rushing towards its staircase with several of them slipping on the wet steps and falling over one another. (Photo: PTI | File)

Mumbai: Commuters and politicians Saturday paid tribute on the first anniversary of the stampede at Prabhadevi railway station here which killed 23 commuters. The station, when the stampede happened on a narrow railway foot overbridge on September 29 last year, was called Elphinstone Road station.

A rumour about the overbridge "collapsing" sparked panic among morning peak-hour commuters on a rainy day, leading to people rushing towards its staircase with several of them slipping on the wet steps and falling over one another.

Apart from suburban train commuters, Congress leader Sachin Sawant Friday night visited the station, along with relatives of some of the victims of the mishap, and paid tribute by lighting candles.

He alleged that the railways had learnt nothing from the tragedy. Prabhadevi station and its Central Railway counterpart Parel, which are linked by foot overbridges, are among the fastest growing suburban stations in the city thanks to mill areas around it changing into swanky commercial complexes employing thousands.

Since the tragedy, the railways have opened a foot overbridge connecting Prabhadevi and Parel on the northern end of Prabhadevi while engineers from the Indian Army built an FOB on the northern end of Parel station.

Tags: elphinstone road station, elphinstone road stampede, indian army, foot overbridge
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

2

In California divorce cases, judge can now decide who gets custody of a pet

3

631,000 threats detected on Android devices in Q2 2018

4

Roaming Mantis: iOS cryptomining attacks unearthed

5

The asteriod is rocky: Japanese space rovers

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMLife

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham