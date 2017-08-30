Mumbai rains: PM assures assistance; Prez urges citizens to stay safe

Modi said, he also spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the situation arising due to incessant rain.

A car seen seen submerged in a flooded street following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Taking stock of the heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured full assistance to the state government in mitigating the situation.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said that he also spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the situation arising due to incessant rain.

"Centre assures all possible support to Maharashtra govt in mitigating the situation due to heavy rains in parts of the state," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister also urged people of Mumbai to take precautions to stay safe.

"Urge people of Mumbai &surrounding areas to stay safe& take all essential precautions in the wake of heavy rain," he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted in support of Mumbaikars and said he was glad to know that citizens and groups were voluntarily coming together to help.

“Thoughts with families, especially children, in Mumbai and western parts of the country hit by heavy downpour.”

He assured the citizens that the government and public agencies are taking all steps amid heavy rains.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also appealed to people to step out of their homes only if necessary.

Fadnavis also visited the State Disaster Management Control room to oversee the present scenario.

Talking to ANI, Fadnavis said, "I have talked to BMC disaster management cell and the Mumbai police over the hotline. Ministry staffs have also been told to leave early due to heavy rain."

Requesting the people to follow traffic advisories issued by the government, Fadnavis said people can also tweet or call to the Mumbai Police for any kind of assistance. "The police will come to your rescue," he added.

As various regions of Maharashtra are receiving incessant downpour since Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that there would no relief for the state in the coming hours and heavy showers are expected to continue.

The traffic in Mumbai has come to a standstill owing to the heavy downpour. Subsequently, train services are suspended temporarily between Elphinstone Rd-Dadar on all lines w.e.f 1.30 pm.

Meanwhile, operations at Mumbai airport suspended for some time due to low visibility.