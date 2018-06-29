The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 29, 2018

Mumbai

Class 9 girl jumps to death from building's eighth floor in Kandivali

PTI
Published : Jun 29, 2018, 3:54 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2018, 5:49 pm IST

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at Gardenia Cooperative Housing Society in Thakur village and was recorded by some onlookers.

When she fell to the ground, people immediately took her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead, officials said. (Representational Image)
 When she fell to the ground, people immediately took her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead, officials said.

Mumbai: A 14-year-old girl has allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the eighth floor of a building in Kandivali, a western suburb, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at Gardenia Cooperative Housing Society in Thakur village, they said.

"Harshika Dhirendra Mayavashi ended her life by jumping off the eighth floor of the building. She stayed on the fifth floor in the same building," an official said. Another official said, when the girl was standing on the parapet wall of the eighth floor, some residents noticed her and tried to stop her.

"When she fell to the ground, people immediately took her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead," he said.

The entire incident, which was recorded by some onlookers, has gone viral on the social media.

"The motive behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained and we are making inquiring with her relatives and friends in this connection. We will also examine her mobile phone and other gadgets," the official said.

The police will also examine her activities on the social media, he added.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Samata Nagar police station in this connection and the probe is underway.

Tags: minor girl commits suicide, mumbai suicide, kandivali
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

