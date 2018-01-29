The Asian Age | News



BJP may have to search for allies from another planet: Shiv Sena

ANI
Published : Jan 29, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2018, 2:08 pm IST

The Shiv Sena, in their editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana', accused the BJP of not being true to their alliance partners.

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may soon have to search for allies from another planet if it could not come to a mutual understanding on key issues with its current partners in politics.

This remark came after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently hinted that he might also be forced to consider parting ways with the BJP.

The Shiv Sena, in their editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana', accused the BJP of not being true to their alliance partners.

"The BJP will not get any party for the alliance in India and they have to get someone from other planets," the mouthpiece said.

It further said that the real picture of the party and the impact of the 'so-called Modi wave' will be revealed in next year's general elections.

"We treated them so well in Maharashtra, but they were not true to us. Even the Shiromani Akali Dal is upset with the alliance. When nobody was ready to speak on this matter, it was Shiv Sena who raised their voice against the behaviour of the BJP", the article read.

