BMC polls: Maharashtra CM accuses Shiv Sena of extortion

Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis lambasted Shiv Sena on Saturday, accusing it of committing extortion. “In one hand you take the saffron flag of Shivaji Maharaj but extort money by another hand. But you will not be able to continue this hereafter,” said Mr Fadnavis at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Vijay Sankalp Melava, held at NSE ground, Goregaon east.

However, the major focus of Mr Fadnavis' speech was on corruption allegations in BMC for the last 25 years. Before Mr Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said called Sena 'Kauravs' and referred to BJP as 'Pandavas' from Mahabharat. Mr Shelar said, "Sena behaves like egoistic Duryodhan of war time. As Duryodhan refused to give land to Pandava, Sena too was not ready to give us seats that we deserve."

Mr Fadnavis also slammed Sena over transparency. “We were ready to take a few seats less, but not compromise on issue of transparency. Sena’s proposal of 60 seats was a clear indication that they were not ready to come clean on the issue. Shiv Sena had something to hide and that’s why they broke the alliance,” alleged Mr Fadnavis in his speech in BJP block presidents rally at Goregaon, on Saturday.

After Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced his decision of contesting the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections independently, political observers were watching Saturday’s BJP rally keenly. Mr Fadnavis showered a rain of promises on Mumbaikars, understanding the political importance of his speech. The CM tried to address every issue important for the development of Mumbai, such as integrated transportation system in MMR area, rehabilitation of slum dwellers at the place where they are currently living, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), etc.

However, the major focus of Mr Fadnavis’ speech was on corruption allegations in BMC for the last 25 years. Rebutting Mr Thackerey’s claims that Sena got saturated with BJP in its 25-year alliance, he asked, “an alliance which was sealed by Balasaheb (Thackerey) and Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde cannot be saturated. If anyone really has got stuck here, then it is the common Mumbaikar. He has not got his due development for the last 20 years”.

Mr Fadnavis also accused Sena of doing “extortion”. “In one hand you take the saffron flag of Shivaji Maharaj but extort money by another hand. But you will not be able to continue this hereafter,” said Mr Fadnavis. The CM also made public the details of an alliance discussion at the time of the 2014 Assembly elections. He alleged Sena was responsible for breaking an alliance that survived for 25 years. Mr Fadnavis also tried to reach out to minorities of the city. He said, “Our Hindutva is not narrow-minded. It is of Shivaji Maharaj’s Hindutva where all are working for the welfare of people.”

Mr Shelar also alleged that, “There could be an alliance between MNS and Sena. This is the reason behind Sena not accommodating the issues of Balasaheb Thackerey memorial and Shivaji memorial in its manifesto, because MNS has opposed both.”