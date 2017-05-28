The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 28, 2017 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Nashik: 4 boys go for swim in Darna river, drown while playing

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 28, 2017, 1:10 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2017, 9:53 am IST

Sources said the boys had gone for a swim and were playing in the water near the cremation hall of Palse village.

(Clockwise from top) Sumit Rajendra Bhalerao (15), Kalpesh Sharad Mali (14), Rohit Aadhar Nikam (14) and Ganesh Ramesh Dahale (15).
 (Clockwise from top) Sumit Rajendra Bhalerao (15), Kalpesh Sharad Mali (14), Rohit Aadhar Nikam (14) and Ganesh Ramesh Dahale (15).

Nashik: Four boys who had gone for a swim drowned in the Darna river near Palse village off Nashik-Pune highway on Friday evening. Their bodies were recovered on Saturday evening.

Sources said the boys had gone for a swim and were playing in the water near the cremation hall of Palse village. The deceased were identified as Sumit Rajendra Bhalerao (15), Kalpesh Sharad Mali (14), Rohit Aadhar Nikam (14) and Ganesh Ramesh Dahale (15).

Vishnupant Gaikhe-Patil, president of Sant Aisaheb Vidyalaya, where some of the deceased boys were studying, said the teenagers might not have been able to gauge the depth of the water.

"Since the last month no water had been released into the Darna river, because work on a new bridge was underway. Due to demand from villages, water was released in the last 10 to 12 days. The water current is high even for experienced swimmers and the boys possibly couldn’t stand a chance and may have drowned," Mr Gaikhe-Patil said.

The families of the boys and villagers searched for them throughout the night of Friday and also filed a missing complaint around midnight.

Rescue personnel used boats to search the water and found two bodies.  Two other bodies were found later on Saturday.

Tags: drown, darna river, nashik-pune highway
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nashik (Nasik)

MOST POPULAR

1

'Jumping jacks are a killer': SRK and Gauri celebrate AbRam's 4th birthday

2

Chinese firm wins contract for first mountain subway train

3

Google makes its Photos app more social

4

Autistic teen speaks first full sentence after century-old drug use

5

Samsung accidentally leaked two new smartphones online

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham