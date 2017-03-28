Uddhav Thackeray may not attend PM Modi’s dinner

There were reports that Modi wanted to resolve issues between the two parties.

Mumbai: Hinting that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray might not attend the dinner party expected to be convened next week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut said that Mr Thackeray is always ready for discussion at Matoshree. He was reacting to reports about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking the Sena’s support for the President’s election to be held in July this year.

Mr Raut also defended controversial MP Ravindra Gaikwad and said that an airlines ban on him cannot be tolerated.

Though much has been spoken about Mr Modi bringing together NDA partners in Delhi this week, the Sena said it has not received the invitation. “If they need our votes then Uddhavji Thackeray is always ready for discussion at Matoshree. Good food is also served at Matoshree. We have not received any invitation for the dinner,” Mr Raut said.

There were reports that Mr Modi wanted to speak to Mr Thackeray and resolve issues between the two parties before the Presidential polls.

Shiv Sena and BJP’s relations are sore ever since the Assembly polls in 2014, which the two contested separately for the first time. The two parties then repeatedly broke alliance in various local body polls and also joined hands with each other while grabbing power.

Earlier, Sena had supported Congress candidate Pratibha Patil for President, taking a stand that she was a Marathi. Referring to that, Mr Raut said that Sena’s then chief Bal Thackeray had taken a stand on the President election in the interest of the country.

On expectations about the next President, Mr Raut said the person should be efficient.

“The person should be efficient and possess knowledge of the Constitution and should also be a patriot. (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat’s name has been in discussion for the President’s post. He could be an option for the concept of Hindurashtra. But Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call,” Mr Raut said.