The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 | Last Update : 02:32 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray may not attend PM Modi’s dinner

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 28, 2017, 2:03 am IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2017, 2:00 am IST

There were reports that Modi wanted to resolve issues between the two parties.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)
 Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Hinting that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray might not attend the dinner party expected to be convened next week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut said that Mr Thackeray is always ready for discussion at Matoshree. He was reacting to reports about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking the Sena’s support for the President’s election to be held in July this year. 

Mr Raut also defended controversial MP Ravindra Gaikwad and said that an airlines ban on him cannot be tolerated. 

Though much has been spoken about Mr Modi bringing together NDA partners in Delhi this week, the Sena said it has not received the invitation. “If they need our votes then Uddhavji Thackeray is always ready for discussion at Matoshree. Good food is also served at Matoshree. We have not received any invitation for the dinner,” Mr Raut said. 

There were reports that Mr Modi wanted to speak to Mr Thackeray and resolve issues between the two parties before the Presidential polls. 

Shiv Sena and BJP’s relations are sore ever since the Assembly polls in 2014, which the two contested separately for the first time. The two parties then repeatedly broke alliance in various local body polls and also joined hands with each other while grabbing power. 

Earlier, Sena had supported Congress candidate Pratibha Patil for President, taking a stand that she was a Marathi. Referring to that, Mr Raut said that Sena’s then chief Bal Thackeray had taken a stand on the President election in the interest of the country. 

On expectations about the next President, Mr Raut said the person should be efficient. 

“The person should be efficient and possess knowledge of the Constitution and should also be a patriot. (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat’s name has been in discussion for the President’s post. He could be an option for the concept of Hindurashtra. But Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call,” Mr Raut said. 

Tags: uddhav thackeray, narendra modi, sanjay raut
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

This Chennai temple distributes brownies, sandwiches for prasad

2

Official images of Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus appear online

3

Internet providers can now sell user's browser history

4

Archaeologists discover world's largest capstone in Telangana

5

'Everything was so personal': Ranbir thanks Gauri in special letter

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

A baby spa in Perth lets babies between two days to six months get hydrotherapy and a massage with various health benefits. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These babies getting a spa treatment will make your day

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham