Man gets sucked into MRI machine, dies in Mumbai hospital

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Jan 28, 2018, 1:42 pm IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2018, 2:49 pm IST

Rajesh, 32-year-old, lost his life on Saturday evening after he was sucked into a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine in the hospital.

The family alleges that their 32-year-old relative died at Nair Hospital due to negligence by hospital staff last night after he was admitted inside MRI room with an oxygen tank. (Photo | ANI)
 The family alleges that their 32-year-old relative died at Nair Hospital due to negligence by hospital staff last night after he was admitted inside MRI room with an oxygen tank. (Photo | ANI)

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man lost his life on Saturday evening after he was sucked into a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine in the hospital.

An FIR was registered against doctor Siddhant Shah, ward boy Vitthal Chavan and a lady ward attendant Sunita Surve under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Harish Solanki, the brother-in-law of the victim Rajesh Maru, said that Maru had gone to visit Solanki's mother who was admitted in the hospital.

“He went there to visit my ailing mother but we did not know he would meet such a fate. We all are in shock. A ward boy told him to carry an oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room which is prohibited. It all happened because of the carelessness of hospital's doctors and administration. No security guard was either present to tell him that he should not carry oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room,” he added.

Solanki further said the MRI machine was functioning when Maru was called in.

“As he entered the room the MRI machine sucked him in due to the magnetic force as he had oxygen cylinder with him. He died within 2 minutes. No hospital authority has approached us accepting their mistake,” he stated.

The body has been sent for the post mortem in JJ Hospital.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the victim.

CCTV footage of the incident was handed over to the police by hospital authorities and further investigations are underway.

