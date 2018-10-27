16-yr-old girl commits suicide by jumping off 13th floor in Mumbai

The girl was identified as Priyanka Kothari, a resident of Imperial Tower in Tardeo in central Mumbai.

'The motive behind the suicide is still unclear and our inquiry is on,' police official said. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the thirteenth floor of a building at Tardeo in central Mumbai on Saturday, the police said.

The girl was identified as Priyanka Kothari, a resident of Imperial Tower in Tardeo.

"The girl jumped off thirteenth floor of the building, following which some people alerted the police. She was then taken to civic-run Nair Hospital, where she was declared brought dead," a police official said.

"The motive behind the suicide is still unclear and our inquiry is on," he added.

The body will be handed over to her parents once the post-mortem is done, the police said.