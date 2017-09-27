The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017 | Last Update : 04:23 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Narayan Rane’s future unclear a week after quitting Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 3:26 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 3:38 am IST

Despite a meeting with BJP president Amit Shah on Monday, Mr Rane’s official entry into the party could not be decided.

Narayan Rane and BJP president Amit Shah
 Narayan Rane and BJP president Amit Shah

Mumbai: Former Congress leader Narayan Rane’s entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been postponed once again, raising questions over the political future of the ex-chief minister. Despite a meeting with BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday, Mr Rane’s official entry into the party could not be decided. Now, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has gone on a three-day, official foreign tour to South Korea and Singapore, due to which no major political event will take place till his return. 

A week after quitting the Congress, Mr Rane’s next move is undecided. There was speculation about him forming a new group to contest the gram panchayat polls. But there was no confirmation from the Rane camp. Sources close to him said the leader would join the BJP, but next month. 

A senior BJP leader said the party is keen on taking Mr Rane and entrusting him with some important responsibility. But it is not clear if Mr Rane’s sons will also join the BJP. “Rane has quit from Congress and also resigned as an MLC. But his son Nitesh is still MLA with Congress. It is not sure if he would come to BJP,” the BJP leader said. Some of the BJP leaders from Konkan region have also expressed reservations about Mr Rane joining the party. The BJP leadership however, is tight-lipped about his entry.  

BJP ally Shiv Sena has also opposed Mr Rane’s entry into the ruling party. Worli area, a Sena stronghold, saw a few boards being put up against Mr Rane’s entry to BJP. Sources in the Shiv Sena said the BJP might use Mr Rane against the Sena in the Konkan region for the next Assembly polls. The Sena and the BJP are not expected to contest the next polls together, considering the growing differences between the two parties. 

Meanwhile, RSS leader Bhayyaji Joshi and Amit Shah met in Mumbai on Tuesday, sparking rumours about Mr Rane’s entry into the party. However, Mr Joshi clarified that the meeting had nothing to do with Mr Rane. “It was a courtesy visit by Shah. All the issues are not publicly discussed and BJP will decide that (about Rane),” he said.

Tags: narayan rane, bharatiya janata party, amit shah
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Newton takes lead at Box Office, while Bhoomi, Haseena Parkar follow

2

After attack on Padmavati sets, sting op exposes Karni Sena's members' 'extortion' attempt

3

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

4

'Meatiest' pub owner vows one million free lunches

5

Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham