

Superfast special train introduced from Pune to Hazrat Nizamuddin

Published : May 27, 2018, 1:27 pm IST
Bookings will be open on May 27 at all PRS centers and the website www.irctc.co.in.

 The Central Railway introduced this superfast special train to manage extra rush of passengers. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Central Railway introduced a superfast special train on special charges from Pune to Hazrat Nizamuddin to manage the extra rush of passengers on May 29.

Train No. 02099 Superfast Special will leave Pune at 12:25 am on May 29 and will arrive Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2 am the next day.

The train will halt at Chinchwad, Lonavala, Panvel, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Mathura, and Palwal and will comprise AC-2 Tier, AC-3 Tier, nine sleeper class coaches, two second class seating and seven general second class coaches.

Bookings will be open on May 27 at all PRS centers and the website www.irctc.co.in.

The general second class coaches and second class seating coaches of these trains will run as unreserved coaches and bookings will be done through Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS).

