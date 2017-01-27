The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 27, 2017 | Last Update : 03:36 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

After rejecting alliance with BJP, Sena may embrace old foe MNS

ANI
Published : Jan 27, 2017, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2017, 3:30 pm IST

The seat-sharing alliance between Shiv Sena and MNS be worked out roughly in the ratio of 177:50 for the BMC polls.

Both MNS and Shiv Sena met last year too, to discuss possibilities of a tie-up for the civic polls, but to no avail. (Photo: File)
 Both MNS and Shiv Sena met last year too, to discuss possibilities of a tie-up for the civic polls, but to no avail. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray precluding all chances of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming civic polls, including Mumbai, in the state, there is a possibility of the party sewing an alliance with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Sources on high ranks of both parties have confirmed to ANI that talks between the two Marathi-dominated parties are on. No one, however, wants to go on record and speak about it as the discussion is still at a very nascent stage.

Sources further say that the seat-sharing alliance can be worked out roughly in the ratio of 177:50, while the MNS is desirous of 50 seats in the 227 seats of the BMC house.

It is also speculated that if the alliance is formed at all, it will be for municipal polls outside Mumbai as well, including Nasik, Pune and Thane among others, and for local body elections for 25 zila panchayats.

The final decision is expected to be announced in a day or two.

This development comes a day after the Shiv Sena raised objection after an MNS corporator used Bal Thackeray's photo on his campaign poster. The corporator from Dadar used images of the late Bal Thackeray in order to woo the area's traditional Marathi vote bank.

Both the parties met last year too, to discuss possibilities of a tie-up for the civic polls, but to no avail.

A day ago, Shiv Sena's Thackeray, after a prolonged cold war with the BJP leadership, announced that they will contest elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and nine other municipal corporations in Maharashtra alone.

Accusing the BJP of 'back-stabbing' their party, Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut told ANI, "The decision is not only for Mumbai and BMC polls, but for the entire Maharashtra. We will contest the elections using our own strength and power. We want to bring stability to Maharashtra which has been hampered post demonetisation."

Referring to the 25 years of alliance with the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray also said that his party wasted those years by sticking with the saffron alliance with the BJP.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP reportedly had held discussions over sharing the seats over two weeks ago. The discussions disfigured into a deadlock when Sena offered only 60 seats to the BJP out of 227.

Following the announcement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Power is not an achievement but means of a development. Providing transparent administration is the key of our government. Those who want, are with them, those who do not want, are without them. Change would certainly take place."

The MNS, on the other hand, is struggling to salvage its reputation in the Maharashtra politics. It has secured just one seat in the last Assembly Elections in the state, out of a total of 288 seats.

In the previous BMC elections, it had 27 corporators in the BMC house as compared with Sena's tally of 72. An alliance at this stage, hence, can prove to be a measure to resurrect themselves in the political arena of the state.

The BMC polls will be held on February 21 and the results will be announced on February 23.

Tags: uddhav thackeray, raj thackeray, mns, shiv sena, bjp, bmc polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Duck teasing Tiger in Sydney Zoo is going viral

2

Odisha: In a first, eunuch ties knot with man in Bhubaneswar

3

US wildlife hired 2 snake hunters from India to catch pythons

4

Video games help handle stress better than sex: study

5

Video introducing Donald Trump to Netherlands goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham