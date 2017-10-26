Huge fire breaks out near Bandra station; 16 fire engines, 12 water tankers on spot

Meanwhile, train services on the Harbour line, between Wadala and Andheri, have been suspended.

A massive fire broke out on Thursday in Behrampada near Bandra station. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at Behrampada adjacent to suburban Bandra station in Mumbai this afternoon. As many as 16 fire engines and 12 water tankers were rushed to the spot.

However, train services have not been halted, Western Railways said.

No casualties have been reported so far, a fire brigade official said.

The fire broke out near the east side of Bandra local station during a demolition drive carried out by the municipal corporation, the official said.

"Our control room got a call at 4.24 pm and fire brigade personnel along with 16 fire engines and 10 water tankers have been pressed into service," the official said.

#LatestVisuals Mumbai: Fire broke out in Behrampada near #Bandra station, fire tenders on the spot pic.twitter.com/5KB6KHV06b — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2017