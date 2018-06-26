The Asian Age | News

Mumbai journalist attacked, racially abused by female rider in Uber

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based journalist on Monday alleged that she was assaulted and abused by a co-passenger during Uber pool ride in the city. The journalist said that though the police swept into action after an FIR against the assaulter was registered, the cab aggregator did not cooperate when police started investigating. 

The company later said the incident was "deeply upsetting" and they have "reached out to law enforcement authorities to offer any information that could be helpful in their proceedings".

In a series of tweets and a Facebook post, journalist Ushnota Paul said the female co-passenger turned "hostile" from the start of the journey and her complaint was that she was paying the most and still getting dropped last. The journalist said she was targeted when she tried to intervene and defend the driver.

Initially, the woman called her names and then "she went completely racist", the journalist alleged.

“I tried to click her picture and she immediately snatched it away from me and threatened to break it. I know she would’ve so I didn’t try clicking anymore. Before she got down from the cab, she physically attacked me, grabbed me by my hair, tore off clumps of hair, scratched my face,” Paul wrote in a series of tweets.

According to the tweets, the assaulter escaped into a building in Urmi Estate after she got off the cab. Paul also claimed that Uber refused to divulge details of the attacker to the Mumbai Police citing ‘customer privacy’.

(Photo: Twitter | @journojuno)(Photo: Twitter | @journojuno)

In another tweet, she said, "Uber won't do anything when it comes to my safety. If they don't respect what the Mumbai Police are saying to them, I am a mere civilian and definitely I am not safe."

(Photo: Twitter | @journojuno)(Photo: Twitter | @journojuno)

“What’s been described today is deeply upsetting and is completely against our community guidelines. The co-rider in question cannot access the app. We’ve reached out to law enforcement authorities to offer any information that could be helpful in their proceedings. We stand ready to support their investigation into this incident,” a spokesperson said.

