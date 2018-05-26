Mumbai airport's runway to be closed for three hours on Saturday

The runway will be closed from 2 pm to 5 pm. The secondary runway will be operational.

Though India's second largest airport has the record-breaking numbers, Gatwick airport, UK's second largest airport, is still the most efficient single-runway airport in the world. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Fliers are likely to face inconvenience as the main runway of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai will be closed for three hours on Saturday for work related to ILS (Instrument Landing System).

The runway will be closed from 2 pm to 5 pm. The secondary runway, however, will be operational.

"Mumbai airport the busiest single-runway airport in the world broke its own record when it handled 980 arrivals and landings in 24 hours on January 20," said a Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said, "Before this, on December 6, the airport had landed 974 flights."

Though India's second largest airport has the record-breaking numbers, Gatwick airport, UK's second largest airport, is still the most efficient single-runway airport in the world.