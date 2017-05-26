The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 26, 2017 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

‘Frustrated with mother’, Mumbai boy kills her; arrested

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 26, 2017, 1:39 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 9:50 am IST

The source said that Deepali was very strict with Siddhant & would not let him log onto social networking websites or spend time on his mobile phone.

Deepali Ganore, who was murdered and the killer left a note beside the body.
 Deepali Ganore, who was murdered and the killer left a note beside the body.

Mumbai: Siddhant Ganore, 21, who allegedly killed his mother Deepali by stabbing her nine times, was allegedly “frustrated with her”. Police sources revealed that Siddhant expressed no remorse over murdering his mother after being detained in Jodhpur on Thursday by local police following an alert from Mumbai police.

The Mumbai police took custody of Siddhant in Jodhpur and he will be brought back to the city for further investigation. A source from Vakola police, which is probing the case, said that Siddhant was calm and composed. “He did not try to escape or run away or even make an attempt to resist arrest. He was in fact even speaking to some media persons present at the police station,” said the police source.

Siddhant is the son of police inspector Dyaneshwar Ganore, who is attached to Khar police station. Dyaneshwar led the investigation in the high-profile Sheena Bora murder case.

According to the police source, Deepali, a law degree holder, was very worried about her son's academics. “Siddhant dropped out of engineering college and enrolled himself in a graduate course at National College. There too, he did not fare well and had failed in many subjects.”

The source said that Deepali was very strict with Siddhant and would not let him log onto social networking websites or spend time on his mobile phone.

He ran away from home a few months ago only to return after his parents pleaded with him.

Tags: siddhant ganore, deepali ganore, mumbai police

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Missing Shah Rukh Khan fans traced outside Mannat

2

Fake WannaCry apps clogging PlayStore

3

Cannabis extract can help cut seizures in epileptic kids

4

Sachin premiere: Virat shows enthusiasm for joint media session; Anushka blatantly refuses

5

Uttar Pradesh: Muslims to participate in Yoga Day event

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham