The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 26, 2017 | Last Update : 03:11 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Me and my team safe, Maharashtra CM tweets after crash

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHRUTI GANAPATYE
Published : May 26, 2017, 2:18 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 2:58 am IST

Mr Fadnavis had gone to Latur in Marathwada region for the BJP’s ‘Shivar Samwad Sabha,’ a state-wide campaign to reach out to farmers.

Police officials stand by the wreckage of the Sikorsky VT-CMM helicopter, carrying Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his team, that crashed-landed following a technical snag shortly after take-off at Nilanga in Latur. (Photo: PTI)
  Police officials stand by the wreckage of the Sikorsky VT-CMM helicopter, carrying Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his team, that crashed-landed following a technical snag shortly after take-off at Nilanga in Latur. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: In a second such incident in the last 15 days, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ helicopter, a Sikorsky (VT-CMM), met with an accident in Latur on Thursday afternoon. Mr Fadnavis and other officials who were travelling with him escaped safely. The helicopter detected variable wind pattern after taking off from Latur and the pilot decided to land back on the temporary helipad. However, during landing the rotor blades of the helicopter got entangled in electric cables near the helipad. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct a probe into the accident. Earlier, Mr Fadnavis’ helicopter at Gadchiroli had faced a technical snag mid-air on May 12 and he had to land back then.

The accident occurred when Mr Fadnavis boarded the helicopter at Nilanga town along with his three staff members and two crewmembers. The helicopter, which is government-owned, was surrounded by a huge crowd and the accident was recorded on mobile phones by people present at the venue. The visuals show Mr Fadnavis’ helicopter taking off and after reaching a certain height, landing back dramatically. Sources in the aviation industry said the incident was serious and Mr Fadnavis was fortunate.

“Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe and ok. Nothing to worry,” Mr Fadnavis tweeted after the accident. Later, speaking with the media, he said, “I am safe and it was a small incident. I am not injured. After take off, pressure was created. We realised that something was wrong and while landing back the helicopter got entangled with electricity wires.”

DGCA sources said an  team would conduct a detailed probe of the accident. “Cockpit voice recorder will be checked. The team will visit the site and the helicopter. The flight data will be obtained and analysed. It will give information about what happened to the engine, communication between the pilots, in what situation the incident took place. There could be two possibilities, either technical error or the pilot’s mistake,” an official said.

The official also said that the six-year-old Sikorsky helicopter was damaged beyond repair. Earlier, the CM’s helicopter at Gadchiroli had faced technical snag mid-air and he had to travel by road.

Eyewitnesses of the incident said a few onlookers sustained minor injuries in the accident. Electricity wires snapped, a pole collapsed and the helicopter even touched a truck that was nearby and a house, they said. The helicopter, in the process of landing back, could not reach to its original position from where it took off, eyewitnesses said.

Captain Sanjay Karve, director general of Maharashtra Civil Aviation, who was flying the helicopter, narrated the accident. “After take off, we felt air pressure. So, we tried to fly high but got entangled in the electric wires,” Mr Karve said.  

Mr Fadnavis had gone to Latur in Marathwada region for the BJP’s ‘Shivar Samwad Sabha,’ a state-wide campaign to reach out to farmers.

Ketan Pathak, Mr Fadnavis’ media advisor, suffered minor injuries in the incident. Others aboard the helicopter included senior IAS officer and Mr Fadnavis’ personal secretary Praveen Pardeshi and the CM’s personal assistant Abhimanyu Pawar.

Maharashtra governor C. Vidyasagar Rao telephoned Mr Fadnavis from Chennai and enquired about his well-being. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also called the CM.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, dgca, helicopter, accident
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Fake WannaCry apps clogging PlayStore

2

Cannabis extract can help cut seizures in epileptic kids

3

Sachin premiere: Virat shows enthusiasm for joint media session; Anushka blatantly refuses

4

Uttar Pradesh: Muslims to participate in Yoga Day event

5

SRK has the most interesting reaction when Pitt says he can't make it in B'wood

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham