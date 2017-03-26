The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 26, 2017 | Last Update : 03:32 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

PM Modi invites Uddhav to dinner hoping for thaw in relations

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 26, 2017, 2:35 am IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2017, 2:32 am IST

The sources also said Mr Modi would discuss the President’s election with Mr Thackeray and seek his support for the poll.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi — intending to resolve issues between Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — has invited the former’s chief, Uddhav Thackeray, for a dinner date in Delhi. Other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners would also be present for the event, which is expected to take place next week. BJP sources said this would revive the relationship of the NDA allies, which have been going through a rough patch in Maharashtra.

Mr Modi himself is going to host the dinner, sources said, adding that the PM wants the Shiv Sena to co-operate with his government on all fronts.

The sources also said Mr Modi would discuss the President’s election with Mr Thackeray and seek his support for the poll.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of news reports about mid-term polls in the state, finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will meet Mr Thackeray on March 29 to discuss the possibility of the two parties forming an alliance.

The BJP in its core committee meeting on Thursday discussed the Sena’s pressure tactics and also looked at the possibility of mid-term polls in the state in order to get a majority and form a fresh government.

Sources in the BJP said that the party is upset with the Sena exerting pressure on it in the Legislative Assembly and its initial agitation over a loan waiver for farmers.

The Sena has also supported Opposition parties Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over the loan waiver issue and had met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him to revoke the suspension of 19 Opposition MLAs.

Tags: narendra modi, bharatiya janata party, sudhir mungantiwar, uddhav thackeray

MOST POPULAR

1

Late mother leaves behind life's savings in demonetised notes, children seek Modi's help

2

Rajnath shares meal with BSF officer who lost eye-sight fighting insurgents

3

Your smartphone can do a sperm count for you

4

BSNL offers 1 GB free data to its non internet users

5

Awkward things people say during sex is going viral on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

A baby spa in Perth lets babies between two days to six months get hydrotherapy and a massage with various health benefits. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These babies getting a spa treatment will make your day

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham