PM Modi invites Uddhav to dinner hoping for thaw in relations

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi — intending to resolve issues between Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — has invited the former’s chief, Uddhav Thackeray, for a dinner date in Delhi. Other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners would also be present for the event, which is expected to take place next week. BJP sources said this would revive the relationship of the NDA allies, which have been going through a rough patch in Maharashtra.

Mr Modi himself is going to host the dinner, sources said, adding that the PM wants the Shiv Sena to co-operate with his government on all fronts.

The sources also said Mr Modi would discuss the President’s election with Mr Thackeray and seek his support for the poll.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of news reports about mid-term polls in the state, finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will meet Mr Thackeray on March 29 to discuss the possibility of the two parties forming an alliance.

The BJP in its core committee meeting on Thursday discussed the Sena’s pressure tactics and also looked at the possibility of mid-term polls in the state in order to get a majority and form a fresh government.

Sources in the BJP said that the party is upset with the Sena exerting pressure on it in the Legislative Assembly and its initial agitation over a loan waiver for farmers.

The Sena has also supported Opposition parties Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over the loan waiver issue and had met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him to revoke the suspension of 19 Opposition MLAs.