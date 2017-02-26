Congress may back Shiv Sena in Mumbai mayor poll

The fractured mandate in the BMC polls has forced Shiv Sena and BJP to look for partners.

Mumbai: A new political equation may emerge in Maharashtra post the BMC poll results, as Shiv Sena does not want to ally with the BJP to control India’s richest municipal corporation.

There’s speculation that the Congress might extend outside support to Sena by abstaining from voting in the mayoral election. Sena is also in touch with NCP to get its direct backing. If Sena manages to get the mayor’s post, it might pull out of the state government, spelling trouble for the ruling BJP.

The fractured mandate in the BMC polls has forced Shiv Sena and BJP to look for partners. Sena, which got 84 seats, managed the support of four Independents. BJP, which got 82 seats, has the support of one Independent. Congress has 31 seats, NCP has nine and MNS has seven seats. NCP chief Sachin Ahir said, “We will not support BJP at any cost. But we will also see that the city’s development does not get stalled because of a hung house.”