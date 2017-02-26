The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 26, 2017 | Last Update : 02:22 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Congress may back Shiv Sena in Mumbai mayor poll

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHRUTI GANAPATYE
Published : Feb 26, 2017, 2:10 am IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2017, 2:07 am IST

The fractured mandate in the BMC polls has forced Shiv Sena and BJP to look for partners.

There’s speculation that the Congress might extend outside support to Sena by abstaining from voting in the mayoral election.
 There’s speculation that the Congress might extend outside support to Sena by abstaining from voting in the mayoral election.

Mumbai: A new political equation may emerge in Maharashtra post the BMC poll results, as Shiv Sena does not want to ally with the BJP to control India’s richest municipal corporation.

There’s speculation that the Congress might extend outside support to Sena by abstaining from voting in the mayoral election. Sena is also in touch with NCP to get its direct backing. If Sena manages to get the mayor’s post, it might pull out of the state government, spelling trouble for the ruling BJP.

The fractured mandate in the BMC polls has forced Shiv Sena and BJP to look for partners. Sena, which got 84 seats, managed the support of four Independents. BJP, which got 82 seats, has the support of one Independent. Congress has 31 seats, NCP has nine and MNS has seven seats. NCP chief Sachin Ahir said, “We will not support BJP at any cost. But we will also see that the city’s development does not get stalled because of a hung house.”

Tags: bmc poll results, sachin ahir, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

'New' Nokia 3310 design leaked ahead of launch

2

Oscars 2017: Legendary singer Mick Jagger is Priyanka's date!

3

Smart students are more into smoking and drinking than others

4

Not afraid of ABVP: Kargil martyr's daughter after Ramjas violence

5

Barack Obama returns to Broadway to see Arthur Miller's 'The Price'

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham