Sunday, Jan 26, 2020 | Last Update : 07:13 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Case transferred for fear of being exposed: Sharad Pawar

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Jan 26, 2020, 3:40 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2020, 3:41 am IST

Several NCP and Congress leaders termed the Centre’s decision unconstitutional.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar
 NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: A day after the Centre handed over the Bhima-Koregaon case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused each other of a cover-up.  

While NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged the decision was made fearing that fresh investigation into the case would expose the previous BJP-led government’s “misuse of power”, the BJP claimed that some NCP leaders would be exposed after a fresh investigation by the NIA.

Several NCP and Congress leaders in Maharashtra termed the Centre’s decision unconstitutional. Mr Pawar alleged that the BJP was scared of further investigation into the case hence the case was transferred to the central agency.

“The deputy chief minister (Ajit Pawar) and home minister (Anil Deshmukh) called a meeting (of police officials) to know the factual position. But within four-five hours of that, the Centre handed over the probe to its agency,” Mr Pawar claimed.

While the Union government has got some additional rights (to transfer a case) under the NIA Act, law and order is a state subject, the NCP chief noted. He also questioned the reason for handing over the case to the NIA “in a hurry”.

“It shows there is some substance in the allegation that some officials misused powers to arrest people, including innocent ones. I think this (fresh probe by the state) would have exposed (the earlier government) and to avoid that the Centre has made this decision,” the former Union minister said. Congress leader Sachin Sawant alleged that the transfer of the case to NIA clearly substantiates the conspiracy that officials misused powers to arrest people.

Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that it is being feared that names of NCP leaders would come to fore after NIA’s investigation in the case. Mr Mungantiwar said that the NIA is an apex agency, which can’t be suspected.

He said, “Casting doubts on NIA means that one has fear. It would be not appropriate to doubt the investigative agency.

Welcoming the Centre’s move, former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “Bhima-Koregaon enquiry by NIA is a welcome step by Centre! It’s high time Maharashtra Govt & leaders stop the doublespeak just for the sake of vote bank politics (sic).”

Tags: national investigation agency, sharad pawar

Latest From Metros

Uddhav Thackeray in Ayodhya last year. (Photo: AA)

Uddhav Thackeray set to visit Ayodhya on March 7

Shiv Sena workers take out a procession during the election campaign held last year. (Photo: ASIAN AGE)

Shiv Sena slams Raj Thackeray: Hindutva not child’s play

Former BJP leader Harcharan Singh Balli with CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia after he joined the AAP in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: GN Jha)

Don’t make education part of ‘dirty politics’, Kejriwal tells Amit Shah

In a tragic incident, five people including four students died and eight people were injured when a four-storey building of an under construction coaching centre collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Saturday evening. (Photo: Representational)

4 minor students among 5 dead in Bhajanpura building collapse

MOST POPULAR

1

Exclusive Apple leak reveals exciting iPhone design that will leave the world stunned

2

Mi Band 4 killer? HUAWEI Band 4 launched with exquisite style and cheaper price

3

The wait for the powerful ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally over!

4

Motorola Razr shock reappearance ahead of Samsung Flip Z launch

5

Horrible news for Apple as upcoming power-packed iPhone design exposed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham