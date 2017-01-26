Train mishap averted near Mumbai; Railways suspects sabotage

The train was carrying 700 passengers at the time the disrupted railway track was noticed.

Loco pilots stopped the Jan Shatabdi Express train from taking a track that was in a state of disrepair. (Photo: Representational Image)

Diva: A train accident was averted at Mumbai’s Diva railway station on Thursday by the train driver, as he stopped the Jan Shatabdi Express train from taking a track that was in a state of disrepair.

Central railway authorities suspect that it could be a case of sabotage. D.K Sharma who is the General Manager, confirmed that it could be possible, adding that a probe has been ordered.

The Madgaon-bound Jan Shatabdi Express was carrying 700 passengers, at the time the disrupted railway track was noticed.

Loco pilots applied emergency brakes in the nick of time. The stoppage caused a 15-minute delay.