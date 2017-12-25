The Asian Age | News

Mumbai gets its first AC local train today, intial run between Borivali-Churchgate

Published : Dec 25, 2017, 12:39 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2017, 12:42 pm IST

The monthly pass will cost between Rs 570 and Rs 820 till Bandra, Rs 1,240 till Andheri, Rs 1,640 till Borivali, and Rs 2,040 till Virar.

Out of 12 services of the AC local train, eight will run as fast local trains between Churchgate and Virar, stopping only at major stations like Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Borivali, Bhayander & Vasai Road in both directions. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Mumbai: Western Railway flagged off its air-conditioned local services by Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde and other dignitaries on Monday with a Borivali-Churchgate service commencing at 10:30 am.

WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said that the last technical trial run was conducted on Sunday in the presence of the senior officers and it was successful.

The official said that the AC local will initially run only in the Churchgate-Borivali section. From January 1, it will run from Churchgate to Virar having 12 services per day, he added.

Charting out the train's operational routine, a WR statement said that out of 12 services of the AC local train, eight will run as fast local trains between Churchgate and Virar, stopping only at major stations like Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Borivali, Bhayander & Vasai Road in both directions.

Three fast services will run between Churchgate and Borivali stopping at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra and Andheri stations in both directions, it went on to add.

One slow service of the AC local will operate between Mahalaxmi to Borivali early morning.

Briefing about the fare, the statement said that the base fare of the single journey of AC local shall be 1.3 times of the base fare of existing fare of single journey first class ticket.

However as an introductory offer for a period of initial six months, the base fare of single journey of AC EMU shall be charged 1.2 times, the statement said.

Weekly, fortnightly and monthly season tickets shall be charged equivalent to five, 7.5 and 10 single journeys of AC local respectively, the statement added.

It added that no other type of season tickets shall be issued for the time being and that AC local ticket-holders would be allowed to travel in the first class compartments of non-AC local trains.

Unlike regular local trains, the AC service will have a special weekly and fortnightly season ticket. A weekly pass will cost anything between Rs 285 till Mahalaxmi and Rs 945 till Andheri going all the way up to Rs 1,070 till Virar. The fortnightly season ticket starts at Rs 430 going up to Rs 1,555 till Virar.

The monthly pass will cost between Rs 570 and Rs 820 (till Bandra) to Rs 1,240 (till Andheri) to Rs 1,640 (till Borivali), and Rs 2,040 till Virar.

