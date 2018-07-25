The Asian Age | News

Amit Shah advises Maharashtra CM to handle Maratha stir with caution

THE ASIAN AGE. | UMAKANT DESHPANDE
Published : Jul 25, 2018
Updated : Jul 25, 2018, 6:34 am IST

Anti-social elements are taking advantage of situation in state: Min.

Smoke billows from a burning tyre during a protest rally where agitators demanded reservation for Marathas at Neknoor village in Beed. (Photo: PTI)
Nagpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has asked Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to handle the ongoing agitation by Maratha community, seeking reservation, in a calm manner and advised him against taking any aggressive step while dealing with it.

Mr Fadnavis has been trying to initiate a dialogue with the pro-reservation organisations and has discussed the issue with senior party leaders and ministers. Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, meanwhile, alleged that antisocial paid elements are taking undue advantage of the agitation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Shah have been concerned about the protests in the state over Maratha reservation issue since one week. Both of them have sought updates about the situation and advised Mr Fadnavis about the strategy, sources said.

Meanwhile, when Mr Fadnavis declared to skip the Mahapooja of Lord Vitthal at Pandharpur, he accused Maratha organisations of using religious platform for the agitation. Further, Mr Fadnavis alleged about the conspiracy to cause harm to pilgrims attending Mahapooja. The accusation by Mr Fadnavis have intensified the anger of the community. The remarks could have been avoided, revealed state BJP leaders.

Sources further revealed that Mr Fadnavis is trying to initiate a dialogue with the leaders of the Kranti Morcha. In next few days senior ministers and Mr Fadnavis will invite the leaders for discussions to subside the situation.

Meanwhile, Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil alleged that, violent protests can't resolve the issue as the matter is pending in the court. Further, last year the Maratha Kranti Morcha leaders had organised silent marches in the state.

