The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 | Last Update : 07:56 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

C-60 commandos gun down 6 more naxals in Gadchiroli

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 25, 2018, 2:40 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2018, 6:45 am IST

The police had to call off search operation owing to heavy rains on Sunday.

Guns recoverd from the Naxals killed in an encounter at Broriya forest area in Bhamragad taluka of Gadchiroli district on Sunday night. (Photo: PTI)
 Guns recoverd from the Naxals killed in an encounter at Broriya forest area in Bhamragad taluka of Gadchiroli district on Sunday night. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: In a fresh encounter by Gadchiroli police’s specialised c at Kapewancha area, six more naxals were killed on Monday. Those killed included a divisional committee member, Nandu, in what was the third big hit over the past two days. During a search operation, following the first encounter early on Sunday, 15 more bodies of dead naxals were found in Indravati river, taking the total to 37.

The police had to call off search operation owing to heavy rains on Sunday. The 15 bodies were found on Tuesday floating in the river. This marks the end of ‘Perilial dalam’ of the Maoists, which were most active groups in the recent past. The last dalam that was wiped out by security forces was Sironcha dalam.

Out of the 16 bodies in the first encounter (nine male and seven female), 12 have been identified including two dalam commanders Sainath Bulesh Madiattram (34), and Vijendran Ranake, alias Srinyu. The forces had seized two AK47, two SLRs, one .303 bore, five 8mm, six 12 bore firearms from the spot.

“Due to heavy rain and paucity of manpower, search was stopped and parties were returned back. When the search was started again in the Indravati river where 15 corpses (seven male and eight female) were found in the water,” said a senior IPS officer from the state police headquarters.

The forces have seized One Insas and .303 weapons each with pittus along with detonators and propaganda literature in the river.

The Gadchiroli police and C-60 commandos are conducting further search for more bodies and material.

“In a separate intelligence-based operation in Kapewancha area of Rajaram Khandla post, exchange of fire resulted in killing of six more naxals (two men and four women). Those killed includes another divisional committee (DVC) member, Nandu,” added the senior IPS officer.

Tags: gadchiroli police, naxals

MOST POPULAR

1

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

2

Anthony Hopkins lets loose to upbeat dance track; video goes viral

3

Kate’s new baby is a Taurus; here are 10 traits he may have

4

Here’s how Princess Charlotte made history after birth of baby brother

5

Third time lucky? Here's how life turned out for third-born royal ancestors

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

more

ALSO FROMLife

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham