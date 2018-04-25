C-60 commandos gun down 6 more naxals in Gadchiroli

The police had to call off search operation owing to heavy rains on Sunday.

Mumbai: In a fresh encounter by Gadchiroli police’s specialised c at Kapewancha area, six more naxals were killed on Monday. Those killed included a divisional committee member, Nandu, in what was the third big hit over the past two days. During a search operation, following the first encounter early on Sunday, 15 more bodies of dead naxals were found in Indravati river, taking the total to 37.

The police had to call off search operation owing to heavy rains on Sunday. The 15 bodies were found on Tuesday floating in the river. This marks the end of ‘Perilial dalam’ of the Maoists, which were most active groups in the recent past. The last dalam that was wiped out by security forces was Sironcha dalam.

Out of the 16 bodies in the first encounter (nine male and seven female), 12 have been identified including two dalam commanders Sainath Bulesh Madiattram (34), and Vijendran Ranake, alias Srinyu. The forces had seized two AK47, two SLRs, one .303 bore, five 8mm, six 12 bore firearms from the spot.

“Due to heavy rain and paucity of manpower, search was stopped and parties were returned back. When the search was started again in the Indravati river where 15 corpses (seven male and eight female) were found in the water,” said a senior IPS officer from the state police headquarters.

The forces have seized One Insas and .303 weapons each with pittus along with detonators and propaganda literature in the river.

The Gadchiroli police and C-60 commandos are conducting further search for more bodies and material.

“In a separate intelligence-based operation in Kapewancha area of Rajaram Khandla post, exchange of fire resulted in killing of six more naxals (two men and four women). Those killed includes another divisional committee (DVC) member, Nandu,” added the senior IPS officer.