

Dog bites Mumbaikar every 12 hours

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Mar 25, 2018, 6:24 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2018, 6:23 am IST

Mumbai: In an indication of growing stray dogs menace in the city, every 12 hours Mumbaikars are falling prey to dog bites. The problem may be severe given the fact that there are more than one lakh stray dogs which are not sterilised, roaming on city roads.

According to civic data, total 1,09,563 dog bite cases were reported in the city from March 2017 to February 2018. It comes to an average of one dog bite per every 12 hours.

The number in fact has risen by nearly 20 per cent as compared to last year. In the year 2016-17, 82,546 dog bite cases were reported in the city, whereas the year 2015-16 had registered 80,934 cases of dog bite.

“All these dog bite cases were given treatment at 100 Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) centres located in various civic hospitals. These vaccines are provided free of cost,” said an official from the civic health department. 

According to civic officials, dog bite cases are found more in children and rag pickers. “Not only stray dogs, but even pet dogs are involved in bite cases. When dogs are provoked, they tend to bite in retaliation. There are several cases of dogs being pelted with stones or being shooed away, due to which they feel provoked and attack that person,” said the official.

Dr Yogesh Shetye, general manager of the Deonar Abattoir said, “Dog bites are decided according to the number of ARVs given. However, these vaccines are given even when there are cases of cat, rat or monkey bites. As a pre-cautionary measure, people tend to take ARV even when there are scratches.”

The BMC is planning to carry out awareness drive in municipal schools on dog bite cases, he said. “During the drive, school kids will be instructed on what to do when dog bites and how to prevent such cases with the help of audio visuals. Non-government organisations (NGOs) and municipal veterinary doctors will participate in the drive.”

