The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 25, 2017 | Last Update : 08:11 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

No option for BJP but unite with Sena, run BMC: Nitin Gadkari

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 25, 2017, 7:19 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2017, 7:18 am IST

State BJP minister Chandrakant Patil had also expressed a similar view after the poll results.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)
 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: With the Shiv Sena and BJP locked in a tussle for the prestigious mayor’s post in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Friday that there was “no option” for his party than to join hands with the Sena to control the BMC.

State BJP minister Chandrakant Patil had also expressed a similar view after the poll results.

“The situation now is that both parties have no option but to come together again. The final decision on this issue has to be taken by Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray. Both are mature and I am sure they will take the right decision. I feel the leaders of both parties have to take a decision, showing sujh bujh (understanding) and maturity,” Mr Gadkari told a Marathi TV channel.

He singled out Sena mouthpiece Saamana for targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. “If there has to be friendship with us (BJP), then there has to be a check on the writings in Saamana. How will there be friendship when Saamana, on a daily basis, writes insulting things about the PM and our party president?”

Tags: nitin gadkari, devendra fadnavis, narendra modi, amit shah
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Japan clocks out early for 'Premium Friday'

2

Video: 2 heroic men rescue little girl trapped in window grille

3

World's heaviest woman from Egypt sheds 50 kilos in 12 days

4

Freedom 251 phone: Ringing Bells head Goel detained for 'fraud'

5

Pooja Bhatt to file complaint after man posing as her agent cheats companies

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham