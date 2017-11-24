The Asian Age | News

Sheena Bora murder: Indrani is playing victim card, says Peter Mukerjea

The CBI has also requested the court to decide Indrani’s application on merits.

Mumbai: Former media baron Peter Mukerjea on Thursday filed reply in the CBI court refuting allegations levelled by his wife Indrani Mukerjea that he had kidnapped and caused disappearance of her daughter Sheena Bora. Mukerjea termed Indrani’s application as an attempt to play the “victim” card. He did not oppose her application seeking for his call data record (CDR) and left it on the discretion of the court. The CBI has also requested the court to decide Indrani’s application on merits.

“The entire contents and allegations are based on the figment of Indrani’s imagination which are false and have been deliberately made at a belated stage with malafide intention,” Mukerjea said in his reply.

Special CBI judge J.C. Jagdale sought to know whether the application moved by Indrani be considered under section 30 of Indian Evidence act (Consideration of proved confession affecting person making it and others jointly under trial for same offence). The judge also asked the lawyers to argue if the allegations by Indrani is exculpatory. Mukerjea said, “The application by Indrani is with an ulterior motive to malign his reputation and cause serious prejudice against him.”

He further said that he does not wish to engage himself in such mudslinging as he has complete faith in justice system. “These wanton and baseless allegations are belatedly made to invite some observation or finding of the court and are totally irrelevant to the prayer calling for the (Peter’s) CDR),” Mukerjea said.

CBI investigating officer K.K. Singh in his reply said that Indrani has filed this application with a malafied and dishonest intention. “She wants to divert or twist the attention and concentration of approver Shyamwar Rai whose cross-examination is continuing by the court since August 1, 2017 and is now at a crucial stage,” Mr Singh said.

According to the CBI, the allegations against the Indrani are most serious in nature. “Sufficient evidence is available on records to prove the allegations against her and other accused including the role played by each accused in commission of the offence.” CBI also requested the judge to decide Indrani’s application on merits.

