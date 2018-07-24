No more alliance talk with Shiv Sena: BJP

This was a crucial motion and Shiv Sena’s absence in the Lok Sabha was as good as supporting the no-trust vote.

Mumbai: After being embarrassed by the Shiv Sena’s abstention in the ‘no-confidence’ motion against the PM Narendra Modi government last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided not to initiate any dialogue with the Sena for an alliance for the next elections.

The BJP is already preparing to go solo for the upcoming polls next year, and the state leadership has been apprised of the same by BJP president Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray continued his tirade against the BJP and Mr Modi. In an interview given to his party’s mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena leader stood by his decision to not support the BJP government in the no-confidence motion and said that the Sena is not going to fight for Mr Modi’s dream. Though the Shiv Sena is an ally of the NDA, and a partner in the Union and Maharashtra governments, it remained absent despite phone calls from BJP president Amit Shah.

This was a crucial motion and Shiv Sena’s absence in the Lok Sabha was as good as supporting the no-trust vote.

Mr Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have repeatedly been slamming PM Modi and Mr Fadnavis. In other embarrassing postures by the Sena, Mr Thackeray didn’t allow MP Anil Desai to be sworn in as a minister in the Union government after his name was communicated to the President of India. After that, in November 2014, PM Modi did not offer any more ministerial posts to the Sena and Anant Geete was given the less important portfolio of heavy industries. According to BJP sources, PM Modi and Mr Shah will never again compromise with the Sena.

When Mr Shah met Mr Thackeray at ‘Matoshree’ recently, he assured him of another meeting and gave the go-ahead for talks on forming an alliance. However, with the Sena’s recent stance and criticism the BJP is in no mood to have talks for an alliance.

Mr Shah was in Mumbai on Sunday and asked cadres to be prepared to go solo in the upcoming elections. The BJP has already started preparations up to booth level in the constituencies of sitting Sena sitting MPs and MLAs.

Mr Shah said, “ No need to wait till the decision of an alliance with Shiv Sena. Be prepared to fight with Congress-NCP alliance and Shiv Sena also.”

Meanwhile, Sena chief Thackeray slammed PM Modi and the CM Fadnavis governments in an interview. He said, “The Shiv Sena is fighting for the dreams of the common people and not for PM Modi. We don’t have only one friend. We are friends of the public. He taunted: “He will hunt without using anyone’s shoulder and he doesn’t require a gun also.”

Mr Thackeray spoke on issues, ranging from Hindutva to women’s safety. He said: “I don’t accept that Hindutva is being adhered to in this country for the last three-four years. This is the not our idea of Hindutva. Women are unsafe today, and the government is protecting cows. Government can’t target people on their eating preferences.”

Mr Thackeray was asked about what made the Sena continue with the BJP government in Maharashtra. “If their (BJP’s) Chanakyaneeti is acceptable, why not my style of politics,” he replied.

The Sena has been blaming the BJP of ill treatment since 2014.